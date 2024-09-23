Celebrity comebacks liam gallagher

Liam Gallagher said he’d buy people’s Oasis tickets back off them if they didn’t rate his voice and this totally on-song comeback was simply brutal

John Plunkett. Updated September 23rd, 2024

Anthony Joshua’s shock heavyweight boxing defeat to Daniel Dubois was quite the spectacle by all accounts, played out in front of a record 96,000 people at Wembley Stadium.

Organisers turned the razzle dazzle up to 11 with a pre-bout performance by none other than Liam Gallagher himself, ahead of the singer’s Oasis reunion tour next year.

Except not everyone was impressed by the singer’s efforts, prompting complaints about the sound quality (and disappointment that Noel hadn’t turned up with him, which was surely a bit much).

And the criticism didn’t escape the attention of the man himself, who responsed in characteristically understated style.

To which a lot of fans – well, we say ‘fans’ – responded in kind.

But no-one – absolutely no-one – had a better burn than @JimCognito2016.

Supersonic!

Last word to this person.

