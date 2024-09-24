Exclusive bingo Great British Bake Off

Great British Bake Off is back, and we’ve cooked up a bingo card to whet your appetite

Amanda Wilkie. Updated September 24th, 2024

It only seems like a couple of months since we saw Matt Edgell winning the last season of the Great British Bake Off, yet here we are – about to become emotionally invested in someone who will almost certainly be knocked out in week three, leaving us bereft and surly. Just us? Oh, well.

Are you ready for this bunch and their effortless innuendo again?

Tonight, at the time of writing, we’ll meet this lovely lot and start to get a sense of what vibe they’ll bring to the tent.

With that in mind, we thought you might like to play along with our bingo card – or drinking game, for those who don’t have an early start on Wednesday.

Eyes down …

BAKE OFF BINGO/DRINKING GAME BAKER DROPS/SPILLS SOMETHING PRUE GETS EXCITED OVER BOOZE IN BAKE WEIRD FLAVOUR COMBINATION SARCASM FROM PAUL HOLLYWOOD PRUE WEARS A LARGE NECKLACE EVERYONE AT HOME CHOOSES THEIR FAVOURITE BAKER BAKER SITS ON FLOOR AND STARES INTO OVEN BAKER STARTS BAKE ALL OVER AGAIN BAKER BRINGS SPECIAL INGREDIENT FROM HOME BAKER HAS A MELTDOWN AND HAS TO GO OUTSIDE HOLLYWOOD HANDSHAKE SOGGY BOTTOM SHOWSTOPPER COLLAPSES BAKER PEEKS AT ANOTHER BAKER'S METHOD IN TECHNICAL CHALLENGE BAKER TRIES TO COOL BAKE BY FANNING IT WITH A TRAY PHALLIC LOOKING BAKE BAKER TRIES TO HIDE BURNT/UNBAKED BITS "IT JUST NEEDED A COUPLE MORE MINUTES" BAKER FORGETS TO TURN THEIR OVEN ON SEXUAL INNUENDO BAKER IS WEARING A BLUE PLASTER WILDLIFE SHOT BAKER CRIES BAKER DOING SHOW IN MEMORY OF A DEAD RELATIVE

If you think we’ve missed anything, let us know.

Image Screengrab