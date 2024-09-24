Great British Bake Off is back, and we’ve cooked up a bingo card to whet your appetite

Exclusive bingo Great British Bake Off

It only seems like a couple of months since we saw Matt Edgell winning the last season of the Great British Bake Off, yet here we are – about to become emotionally invested in someone who will almost certainly be knocked out in week three, leaving us bereft and surly. Just us? Oh, well.

Are you ready for this bunch and their effortless innuendo again?

Bake Off is back. Tuesday 24th September. 8pm. Channel 4. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/Y1R4CeeBO0 — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 11, 2024

Tonight, at the time of writing, we’ll meet this lovely lot and start to get a sense of what vibe they’ll bring to the tent.

It's time to meet your new besties ❤️ Bake Off starts Tuesday 24th September at 8pm on Channel 4. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/fIfsgPJuF7 — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 16, 2024

With that in mind, we thought you might like to play along with our bingo card – or drinking game, for those who don’t have an early start on Wednesday.

Eyes down …

If you think we’ve missed anything, let us know.

