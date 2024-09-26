This fundamentalist Christian church thinks leggings are the gateway drug to *gasps* women in trousers

US christians misogyny

The Fairland Holiness Church in Arkansas takes the Bible quite literally. At least, it takes its interpretation of the Bible quite literally.

Some clips of its members discussing the creeping corruption of its female cohort by the evil that is leggings has been bouncing around the internet. It landed on Twitter/X, courtesy (appropriately enough) of Christian Nightmares.

Where’s the outrage over men wearing biking shorts.

No one needs to see that. — L S D (@LSDSHARP) September 25, 2024

If we only listened to the church, we'd still be in the Dark Ages. — ️ Murphy (@murrayb560sl) September 25, 2024

To all preachers:

MIND YOUR OWN DAMN BUSINESS! — @sylviasegovia3 (@sylviasegovia3) September 25, 2024

So leggings are the gateway garment to the evil of pants got it pic.twitter.com/m5657V60X2 — Vibemaster (@vibemastereric) September 25, 2024

Talking about weirdos, Wake up it's the 21st century!! pic.twitter.com/Jxh0FBVPvE — Man in a Basement (@maninabasement) September 25, 2024

This is what you call being so heavenly minded that you’re no earthly good. https://t.co/RfOlPeLubo — Lainelaine66 (@Sogburn57) September 25, 2024

THIS IS EXACTLY WHY JESUS’s MIDDLE NAME IS “FUCKING”. Beware pants. Because.. no one should ever know women have two legs. If seeing a woman in pants leads you to think impure things – it’s time for you to be yeeted into the sun. Because you’re a danger to women. https://t.co/QPwGLu8Jyz — Shannon S. (@MizShannonS) September 25, 2024

I personally think anyone who wants to wear close fitting knit pants should be able to wear close fitting knit pants. But I’m an atheist, so I’m often a slave to reason. https://t.co/aBafqbMvx3 — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) September 26, 2024

We are living through another Salem witch trials era. THIS is exactly what Christian Evangelicals believe. It’s why they can’t vote for a woman over a man even if he’s a reincarnated Hitler. Or the Anti Christ we’ve been warned against by them. Another reminder why I stopped… — mimi828 (@mimi828) September 25, 2024

Christian men are way too horney — Tony Ray (@AnthonyRayGray) September 25, 2024

It continues to flabbergast me that anyone could get so agitated about such things that it would be the focus of a sermon. https://t.co/FpHrrKZ2Vy — Humanist Quaker (@HumanistQuaker) September 25, 2024

Now that I have retired, I wear leggings every damn day of my life…and I do not wear a skirt over the leggings!

That video was the most ridiculous thing I have ever seen. — UpstateNYgal518 (@UpstateNYgal518) September 25, 2024

What the fuck did I just watch https://t.co/xU9Bl3wHeX — Lilly (@misslillynola) September 26, 2024

Not a single person in this video has any business discussing what others should and shouldn’t be wearing. https://t.co/PHQS4EmZqt — Tailor & Barber (@TailorAndBarber) September 25, 2024

Hell’s Hosiery! Satan’s Socks! Legwear of Lucifer! Bloomers of Beelzebub! https://t.co/DZO7J5ETac — ndweiss (ND). Jezebel. Brokedown palace. (@11tulips) September 25, 2024

Priorities are a thing.

Can't they just shut the hell up and worry about the real problems in life? — TruthPlease (@OnlyTruthHmm) September 25, 2024

Source Christian Nightmare Image Screengrab, Pexels