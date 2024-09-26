Entertainment Alison hammond Great British Bake Off

If there’s a funnier innuendo bombshell on this series of Bake Off then we’ll eat our hat

John Plunkett. Updated September 26th, 2024

In an uncertain and increasingly terrifying world it’s good to know that some things will always stay the same, like The Great British Bake Off.

Specifically, the world of innuendo which inevitably accompanies its return, and this week’s series opener saw the biggest innuendo bombshell of the lot.

Simply outrageous from Alison Hammond there.

And just in case you were wondering, the baker was Georgie, who spent quite some time finishing the 300 fondant feathers required to recreate her favourite farmyard fowl, Fanny the chicken. See?

And the judges’ response? Fragrant, with hints of lemon and elderflower.

To conclude …

Source @superTV247