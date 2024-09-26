If there’s a funnier innuendo bombshell on this series of Bake Off then we’ll eat our hat

Entertainment Alison hammond Great British Bake Off

In an uncertain and increasingly terrifying world it’s good to know that some things will always stay the same, like The Great British Bake Off.

Specifically, the world of innuendo which inevitably accompanies its return, and this week’s series opener saw the biggest innuendo bombshell of the lot.

Bake off innuendo bingo is officially over, done, completed. Alison Hammond has finished it off #GBBO pic.twitter.com/3sMuodo8Ks — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) September 24, 2024

Simply outrageous from Alison Hammond there.

And just in case you were wondering, the baker was Georgie, who spent quite some time finishing the 300 fondant feathers required to recreate her favourite farmyard fowl, Fanny the chicken. See?

And the judges’ response? Fragrant, with hints of lemon and elderflower.

ALISON. She’s an absolute marvel. Stan forever. How DOES it taste, Paul? https://t.co/o1EhUwBOAy — R: Bureaucratic Pendant (@canruthto) September 25, 2024

It’s all downhill from here https://t.co/o9FTsrMb8C — JustG (@Little_G2) September 24, 2024

To conclude …

Just caught up with last nights #GBBO & I’m done “how does fanny taste guys?” Bake Off innuendo bingo is officially over, done, completed. Alison Hammond has finished it off pic.twitter.com/jQz1YPxHo9 — Terry Hague (@TezzaBelle88) September 25, 2024

READ MORE

Great British Bake Off is back on our screens – 28 delicious memes, handshakes and soggy bottoms

Source @superTV247