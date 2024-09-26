The unearthing of this 1970s ‘time capsule’ just went wildly viral and it’s way too on the money

Entertainment comedy tv

The only time capsule we can remember watch being unearthed was on Blue Peter back in the day when the excitement was rather spoiled when it turned out it was far from air (or water) tight and everything was basically a muddy mess.

We mention it because another time capsule unearthing has just gone wildly viral on Twitter. The good news? None of it was ruined. The bad news? Keep watching.

Opening up a BBC time capsule from the 70s pic.twitter.com/OPCXfXxVfB — WeGotitBack (@NotFarLeftAtAll) September 25, 2024

Painfully funny and way too on the money, it’s from the BBC Scotland comedy Scot Squad and that there is the chief, played by Jack Docherty (find it on the iPlayer here!)

This is me clearing out the loft! What on earth do you do with the stuff, I don't know whether to bin it, set fire to it or put it in a museum — Charlotte O'Leary (@Charlotteoleary) September 26, 2024

Source BBC H/T @NotFarLeftAtAll