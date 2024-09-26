Entertainment comedy tv

The unearthing of this 1970s ‘time capsule’ just went wildly viral and it’s way too on the money

John Plunkett. Updated September 26th, 2024

The only time capsule we can remember watch being unearthed was on Blue Peter back in the day when the excitement was rather spoiled when it turned out it was far from air (or water) tight and everything was basically a muddy mess.

We mention it because another time capsule unearthing has just gone wildly viral on Twitter. The good news? None of it was ruined. The bad news? Keep watching.

Painfully funny and way too on the money, it’s from the BBC Scotland comedy Scot Squad and that there is the chief, played by Jack Docherty (find it on the iPlayer here!)

Source BBC H/T @NotFarLeftAtAll