This mansplainer who defined education to a woman who escaped the Taliban got all the responses he deserved and more

Poke Staff. Updated September 26th, 2024

Time now for the latest in an occasional series, mansplainer of the week, and this one is a clear winner.

It all started when Sara Wahedi, an Afghan-Canadian technology entrepreneur who left Afghanistan nearly 20 years ago shared her feelings when she arrived this week in Oxford.

Particularly powerful stuff, and it prompted no end of support and good wishes on Twitter.

But we mention it because it also prompted someone called @SteveLawrence_ to get in touch, and no-one captured it better than @twlldun.

Just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

Ooof. And these people surely said it best.

Just in the interests of balance and all that …

To conclude …

H/T @twlldun