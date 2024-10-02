Tragedy: Independent schools are cutting back on embossed paper and new pools to counter the VAT bills

News schools

Under changes brought in by the new Government, independent schools will start paying VAT on fees from the start of next year.

The i newspaper reported that schools are already planning around the drop in income by making cuts in things like swimming pools and *coughs* embossed paper.

Private schools cut back on nonessentials to keep fee rise down when VAT begins next term https://t.co/3N3yC46P9X pic.twitter.com/u2OOOIvwfC — Paul Lewis (@paullewismoney) October 1, 2024

Some people pointed out that many schools intend to pass the cost to parents, edging out the ones who could only just afford it, but there wasn’t a lot of sympathy on display. Quite the contrary.

Will no one think of the embossed stationery. pic.twitter.com/hZRFuEtvj4 — Brendan May (@bmay) October 1, 2024

Need to tighten their belts https://t.co/GjtsHJCQZD — terry christian (@terrychristian) October 1, 2024

Those poor souls! This is totally unacceptable from Labour. https://t.co/drywt8Muc6 — Jake (@ToryWipeout) October 1, 2024

Who the fuck needs embossed stationary in 2024? — Suella De-Vil First Female Reform MP ever (maybe) (@SuellaDe) October 1, 2024

Oh the hardship being faced by private schools yet not a word about public schools trying to cope with crumbling walls and leaking roofs. — Peter Rogers (@RadicalRog) October 1, 2024

Blimey that’s going to be a tough year without embossed stationery. Thoughts and prayers.

P.S. Anyone got any spare gluesticks? — PAU7 J0NE$ (@cathsbruv) October 1, 2024

Certainly not sending my child there if they don’t even have embossed stationery — Sir P.moni #FBPEGlobal #NAFO #FBPE #FBPPR #GTTO (@pmoni13) October 1, 2024

Teachers in state schools are having to fund stationary, food, and even laundry for students, out of their own pay packets. Cry me a river.#VAT #PrivateSchools #r4today pic.twitter.com/RJmItqXYPA — I Am Incorrigible also on Bluesky, threads & masto (@ImIncorrigible) October 1, 2024

"Ed. Have you heard? We can't order embossed stationery any more!"

"WHAT?"

"I know! We're going to have to use … VISTAPRINT!"

"NO! We're not some broken down state school!"

"There's more."

*gulp*

"No Astroturf. We're getting … GRASS!"

"To THINK it has come to this."

*weeps* — Baroness Spindly-Haddock of the Shire Ⓥ ️ (@MediaWeasel) October 1, 2024

Not the swimming pools?!!

Oh no, they'll have to use the public baths….oh, most of them have closed due to underfunding.

The local canal it is then Herbert and Jemima. — TallyCat (@TallyCat8) October 1, 2024

How will they cope? No embossed letterheads, Astro turf replacement delayed…. They still have their games fields…. the state sector too often looks out over housing estates! — Murmuration (@matthud59) October 1, 2024

They could always cut back on avocados or try a crowdfunder — Terrence Dalby #FBPE # FBR #FBPPR #GTTO (@DalbyTerrance) October 1, 2024

Not sure why I laughed so much when I first read this https://t.co/4XY73refZc — Andy (@andygib263) October 1, 2024

If every parent drops 2 grouse shoots a season they can make up the money. That's how it works right? — Adrian Chambers (@SonOfScouse) October 1, 2024

The one near us has lost its shooting range, and school yacht. — Lemon Musk ⏹⏸⏪▶️⏩⏏ (@ovengloves99) October 1, 2024

Almost inevitably, this happened.

Source The i Image Screengrab