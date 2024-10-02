Liz Truss reckons the Tories could have avoided that crushing election defeat with her in charge – 12 reality checks

Politics Liz Truss

This year’s Tory Party Conference has largely been about the remaining candidates for the leadership job, allowing us to discover that Kemi Badenoch thinks maternity pay is excessive and that Robert Jenrick‘s daughter’s middle name is Thatcher – after the milk snatcher.

In the fringe events, however, the big attraction was Liz Truss, who isn’t even an MP, having spectacularly overturned her previously enormous majority.

She explained why left wing comedians ‘aren’t funny’, repeated her delusion that her mini budget would have been amazing if allowed to run, and she also claimed that the Tories’ crushing defeat in the general election wouldn’t have been as bad if she had been the leader.

I'd have done better than Rishi Sunak in the general election, former PM Liz Truss sayshttps://t.co/kuptbVOYp1 — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) September 30, 2024

Imagine the things a person could get done with that kind of self-belief. A competent person, that is.

1.

Liz Truss stood at the general election. She lost her seat despite having a majority of 26,000. She refused to give a concession speech. For some reason Conservatives are still listening to her. https://t.co/4oWr1BYKu4 — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) September 30, 2024

2.

3.

Liz Truss couldn't beat a one legged man in an arse kicking competition. https://t.co/NafpFx9wb9 — Malcolm V Tucker ‍☠️ (@Tucker5law) September 30, 2024

4.

I say if Gillian Anderson marries me both our lives will be infinitely more interesting. speaking our daydreams out loud doesn’t make them true, Liz https://t.co/NS0Upi8Dv8 — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) September 30, 2024

5.

I would have done better than Rishi Sunak at the general election and could even have won if I'd stayed as leader, says Liz Truss, who was the most unpopular Prime Minister since records began and was even booted out by her own constituents pic.twitter.com/RuJnGB2AgD — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) September 30, 2024

6.

The thing about denial is you can only deny it. https://t.co/PNRZpLb9K1 — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) September 30, 2024

7.

8.

Johnson still dreams of a third term as PM. Truss still dreams of a third month as PM… — Mike D – London, Europe (@MikeDLondon) September 30, 2024

9.

Liz Truss lost her safe Tory seat in the election https://t.co/p3dp3iujEE — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) September 30, 2024

10.

My dog would have been a better PM, as long as the postman was kept out of Downing Street. — Bobo Birkin (@rbir999) September 30, 2024

11.

Her lack of self awareness is something to behold. https://t.co/hwhmfyhlaX — Faye Southall (@FayeEsq) October 1, 2024

12.

When I find myself in times of trouble, blatant lies just come to me, I’m such a lying tosser, lettuce be pic.twitter.com/H8DCuXK3yk — Fi (@rahhead01) September 30, 2024

“Activate the Truss bot!”

Liz Truss has said she’d have “done better” than Rishi Sunak if still Conservative leader at the general election.@vicderbyshire asked the former PM why she made those remarks. She made the comment at a Telegraph event at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham.… pic.twitter.com/xb7BKi2ccn — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) September 30, 2024

READ MORE

19 top responses to Kemi Badenoch tying herself in knots over whether maternity pay is ‘excessive’

Source BBC Image Screengrab