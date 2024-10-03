Politics James cleverly Keir Starmer self-owns

James Cleverly trolled Keir Starmer for saying he was ‘deeply concerned’ and it was a supremely satisfying own goal

John Plunkett. Updated October 3rd, 2024

You might have thought James Cleverly would have had more important things – pretty much anything, in fact – to be deeply concerned about other than Keir Starmer’s use of the phrase ‘deeply concerned’.

In a bid, perhaps, to show the sort of tough dude mega statesman he would be if elected Conservative leader, Cleverly basically said saying you’re ‘deeply concerned’ about something was for losers – wimps! – and something he had categorically ruled out as foreign secretary.

And we’re glad he did because it didn’t take long for someone – @Number10cat – to find this, and a supremely satisfying own goal it was too.

And also this.

And this.

Are you gonna say it or are we? How very, very … very deeply concerning.

To conclude …

Source @Number10cat