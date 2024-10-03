James Cleverly trolled Keir Starmer for saying he was ‘deeply concerned’ and it was a supremely satisfying own goal

Politics James cleverly Keir Starmer self-owns

You might have thought James Cleverly would have had more important things – pretty much anything, in fact – to be deeply concerned about other than Keir Starmer’s use of the phrase ‘deeply concerned’.

In a bid, perhaps, to show the sort of tough dude mega statesman he would be if elected Conservative leader, Cleverly basically said saying you’re ‘deeply concerned’ about something was for losers – wimps! – and something he had categorically ruled out as foreign secretary.

When I was Foreign Secretary I banned the use of the phrase “deeply concerned” It is lazy, meaningless, and disguises a lack of action. The government shouldn’t be a spectator or commentator. We should say what we plan to do rather than how we feel. pic.twitter.com/w5Fd8ZWasy — James Cleverly (@JamesCleverly) October 2, 2024

And we’re glad he did because it didn’t take long for someone – @Number10cat – to find this, and a supremely satisfying own goal it was too.

You might want to delete this JC https://t.co/3OGXWts5UQ — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 2, 2024

And also this.

Hi, James. Here is a quote from you offering similar sentiment. pic.twitter.com/t16LnDbvrM — dan barker (@danbarker) October 2, 2024

And this.

On the BBC; "Responding to an urgent question in the House of Commons, Foreign Office Minister @JamesCleverly said the situation was "deeply concerning". Ref: https://t.co/EBC3gmTrgG I'm worried he is losing his memory. — Matt Whitby (@mattwhitby) October 2, 2024

Are you gonna say it or are we? How very, very … very deeply concerning.

There’s nothing sweeter than to use a politician’s own words against him — gatomedianoche (@gatomedianoche) October 2, 2024

To conclude …

Wow, you banned a phrase! If there is a next time maybe try banning poverty & corruption eh — Buck Frexit! FBPE #GTTO #PR (@Beany_1) October 2, 2024

