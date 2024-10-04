Haley Joel Osment’s spot-on portrayal of JD Vance in all his cringeworthy glory deserves every award

US JD Vance satire

Haley Joel Osment rose to fame as a child in such smash hits as The Sixth Sense, Pay it Forward and A.I. Artificial Intelligence, but you will have seen him more recently in What We Do in the Shadows or Blink Twice, as well as hearing his voice in many animations.

He has also appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where it turned out he was the perfect choice for portraying Donald Trump‘s running mate, JD Vance, as seen in his real-life cringeworthy attempt to buy a doughnut …or donut, if you’re on the other side of the Atlantic.

We were already hooked by this teaser.

But he truly nailed the awkwardness in the full thing.

“Whatever makes sense. No pickles. Hold the pickles.”

HJO has another hit on his hands.

The running eyeliner!

Hello From Jayde

When he punched the doughnut box I lost it.

Kimberley Persinger

Get this man an Oscar! This biopic is spot on!

Teizenstat

It soon found its way to Twitter/X, courtesy of Jace Serrano.

Haley Joel Osment should win an Emmy for his portrayal of JD Vance trying to buy a donut pic.twitter.com/TRSJraKG18 — Jace Serrano (@JaceSerrano) October 2, 2024

The brilliant skit got a resounding virtual standing ovation.

1.

That weird little swing he does walking in is what sold this, what a perfect little detail https://t.co/Pd5jOKsxjr — Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) October 2, 2024

2.

“Doornuts” from now on. — Tim Brennan (@realtimbrennan) October 2, 2024

3.

Holy shit this is hysterical!!! https://t.co/Dq8MG5efKr — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 2, 2024

4.

This is actual footage from JDs PR stunt, we’re pretty sure. — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) October 3, 2024

5.

I wish only the best for Haley Joel Osment — James Gandalfini (@3vilbasterd) October 2, 2024

6.

this man is so under appreciated. https://t.co/s8yjRSCS4S — •spooky•girl•cassiopeia•™ (@sadgirlcassi) October 3, 2024

7.

8.

I’m crying….this is amazing https://t.co/X2rqNZGavn — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 3, 2024

9.

Holy shit that was so good – he nailed it! — Nick Perlman (@NickPerlman) October 2, 2024

10.

“I am Donald J Trump and I regret this decision” pic.twitter.com/xpPLm5678m — Pau Brunet (@PauBox) October 2, 2024

11.

12.

Never been a fan of “you’ll never guess how this ends” videos. Immediately turnoff no thanks. But Jesus Christ man. What lmao https://t.co/gd4piBuKGu — Kraut (@napsack777) October 3, 2024

High praise from comedian Dana Goldberg.

One of the funniest videos I’ve seen in a while. https://t.co/djBmGbEkvP — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) October 3, 2024

We still think he should have said “I see bread people.”

READ MORE

21 sweet takedowns of JD Vance after his cringefest of a trip to the donut shop

Source Jimmy Kimmel Live Image Screengrab