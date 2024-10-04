US JD Vance satire

Haley Joel Osment’s spot-on portrayal of JD Vance in all his cringeworthy glory deserves every award

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 4th, 2024

Haley Joel Osment rose to fame as a child in such smash hits as The Sixth Sense, Pay it Forward and A.I. Artificial Intelligence, but you will have seen him more recently in What We Do in the Shadows or Blink Twice, as well as hearing his voice in many animations.

He has also appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where it turned out he was the perfect choice for portraying Donald Trump‘s running mate, JD Vance, as seen in his real-life cringeworthy attempt to buy a doughnut …or donut, if you’re on the other side of the Atlantic.

We were already hooked by this teaser.

@jimmykimmellive

Donut miss Jimmy’s breakdown of the VP debate tonight!

♬ original sound – Jimmy Kimmel Live

But he truly nailed the awkwardness in the full thing.

@jimmykimmellive

The totally normal JD Vance CAN order a donut!

♬ original sound – Jimmy Kimmel Live

“Whatever makes sense. No pickles. Hold the pickles.”

HJO has another hit on his hands.

The running eyeliner!
Hello From Jayde

When he punched the doughnut box I lost it.
Kimberley Persinger

Get this man an Oscar! This biopic is spot on!
Teizenstat

It soon found its way to Twitter/X, courtesy of Jace Serrano.

The brilliant skit got a resounding virtual standing ovation.

High praise from comedian Dana Goldberg.

We still think he should have said “I see bread people.”

