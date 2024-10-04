‘What’s a fact about the world that sounds totally fake but is 100% true?’ 23 realities to blow your mind

Life reddit wtf

We’re used to disinformation, misinformation, fake news and things that we’re told are facts ending up being complete lies. But what about when it’s the other way round? Reddit user SoTotallyBrandon asked the following question:

What’s a fact about the world that sounds totally fake but is 100% true?

And got plenty of answers that seem so unlikely they will blow your mind.

1.

‘The timespan between the use of copper swords and then steel swords is longer then the timespan between the use of steel swords and the nuclear bombs.’

–sylviawiese

2.

‘Earth’s core is as hot as the Sun’s surface.’

–Front_Economist_2612

3.

‘There’s a type of jellyfish that’s immortal. The Turritopsis dohrnii, also known as the ‘immortal jellyfish’, can transform its body into a younger state through a process called transdifferentiation, essentially making it immortal.’

–Kindergeschichten

4.

‘Italy didn’t have widespread use of the tomato until the 1700s and the pasta sauces we think of being a core of their cuisine didn’t exist until the 19th century.’

–Spirit4ward

5.

‘80% of Soviet males born in 1923 didn’t survive WWII.’

–lusty_kittyxo

6.

‘Sharks have been around longer then trees and the rings of Saturn.’

–formerlyDylan

7.

‘7% of the entire human population since humans began, are alive today.’

–TermAggravating8043

8.

‘The last execution by guillotine in France was the same year Star Wars hit theatres, 1977.’

–kjm16216

9.

‘If Back to the Future were remade today and set in 2024, Marty would time-travel back to 1994.’

–jondread

11.

‘The Ottoman Empire lasted so long, both Queen Elizabeth I (born 1533) and Betty White (born 1922) were alive during its existence.’

–CougarWriter74