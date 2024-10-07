‘Movie week’ sent this hilarious Strictly exchange viral again and it’s a proper hall of famer

Celebrity Strictly Come Dancing

You don’t have to be a fan of Stritcly Come Dancing – well, not much of one – to enjoy this fabulous exchange from back in the day which has just gone viral again on Twitter.

It was ‘movie week’ on the show this weekend, which got people remembering when Tony Beak, sorry, Anton du Beke, dressed up as Austin Powers.

It’s Movie Week on Strictly so I’m thinking about the time Anton was Austin Powers and Craig called his teeth ridiculous, thinking they were props, and had to apologise when they turned out to be real#Strictly pic.twitter.com/e4LhN8qXFb — Lynsey James (@LynseyJWrites) October 5, 2024

And if you haven’t seen it then you really must watch it, and if you have then you will surely want to watch it again.

Sorry but Tess’s input into this has me in floods of tears omg she did not want to let that go unnoticed actually one of the most hysterical things that’s ever happened on #Strictly pic.twitter.com/ZT73QhhBLH https://t.co/ocPgpUHxTi — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) October 6, 2024

Boom!

I forgot she was the one who pointed it out! She was totally gone while Craig gave his critique, just waiting for her moment to point out the mistake — Lynsey James (@LynseyJWrites) October 6, 2024

This is the most I have ever laughed watching Strictly. My children were mortified. — B (@scriptwren) October 6, 2024

Brilliant — Leanne Lunt (@leanne_lunt) October 6, 2024

To conclude …

