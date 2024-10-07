Celebrity Strictly Come Dancing

‘Movie week’ sent this hilarious Strictly exchange viral again and it’s a proper hall of famer

John Plunkett. Updated October 7th, 2024

You don’t have to be a fan of Stritcly Come Dancing – well, not much of one – to enjoy this fabulous exchange from back in the day which has just gone viral again on Twitter.

It was ‘movie week’ on the show this weekend, which got people remembering when Tony Beak, sorry, Anton du Beke, dressed up as Austin Powers.

And if you haven’t seen it then you really must watch it, and if you have then you will surely want to watch it again.

Boom!

To conclude …

READ MORE

ITV’s Tom Bradby telling Boris Johnson he was the worst PM ever is a supremely satisfying watch

Source @superTV247