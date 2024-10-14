Politics comebacks dom joly Liz Truss

Liz Truss said Keir Starmer’s government was being run ‘by student politicians’ and Dom Joly surely said it best

John Plunkett. Updated October 14th, 2024

Liz Truss took time out from waiting until the next state event which requires that every living former PM to turn up by going on Twitter to troll Keir Starmer’s new Labour government.

Specifically, the role that blew up over one cabinet minister’s comments about ‘rogue trader’ P&O Ferries .

Here’s what Truss had to say (no, she didn’t write the Times piece, but she did write the tweet, presumably).

Ooh, savage burn.

And it prompted no end of totally on-point responses as you might imagine.

But Dom Joey surely said it best.

Source @domjoly