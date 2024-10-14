Liz Truss said Keir Starmer’s government was being run ‘by student politicians’ and Dom Joly surely said it best

Politics comebacks dom joly Liz Truss

Liz Truss took time out from waiting until the next state event which requires that every living former PM to turn up by going on Twitter to troll Keir Starmer’s new Labour government.

Specifically, the role that blew up over one cabinet minister’s comments about ‘rogue trader’ P&O Ferries .

Here’s what Truss had to say (no, she didn’t write the Times piece, but she did write the tweet, presumably).

Britain is being run by student politicians.https://t.co/OE5s7ij4dk — Liz Truss (@trussliz) October 12, 2024

Ooh, savage burn.

And it prompted no end of totally on-point responses as you might imagine.

Britain is being run by leaders who are vocally against the blatant exploitation of workers by unscrupulous companies, which is rather a step up from being run by a politician who was outlasted by an iceberg lettuce. https://t.co/6ZIWiGrJ5U — The Bear (@i_iratus) October 12, 2024

Better a student than a vegetable. pic.twitter.com/Jj8W77T8cA — The Purple Pimpernel (@Eyeswideopen69) October 13, 2024

God grant me the sheer brass neck of a person who did more damage to this country in 47 days than the Luftwaffa managed in six years yet still feels qualified to offer an opinion about how to run said country. https://t.co/RUb6ndNumW — WulfHelm (@Wulf_Helm) October 12, 2024

… who are willing to call out billionaire autocrats pic.twitter.com/L2cs8znn4J — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 12, 2024

A reminder of what Shapps stated about P&O on March 2022 pic.twitter.com/5vQH4V2qHo — dave lawrence (@dave43law) October 12, 2024

Said #LettuceLiz, the political chameleon… pic.twitter.com/YDqSHhXBm5 — Sir 2Tone (with a dash of Wolfie) (@2Tone4Real) October 12, 2024

I suppose it was better than when Britain was being run by fruit loops who almost crashed the entire economy. Funny old world. — Stephanie Hayden (@flyinglawyer73) October 12, 2024

A standard you can only dream of! — Paul ️‍️ (@Grumbrela) October 12, 2024

But Dom Joey surely said it best.

Omg just go away https://t.co/cMHfaM3yu0 — Dom Joly (@domjoly) October 12, 2024

Source @domjoly