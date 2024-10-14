Entertainment nigel farage

There were a lot of reactions to Nigel Farage foraging for mushrooms, but this one would explain a lot

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 14th, 2024

It’s beginning to look like Nigel Farage will do just about anything apart from hold a surgery in Clacton.

After claiming he was told by the Speaker’s Office that it was too unsafe for him to hold a surgery, then admitting that he wasn’t told that, you’d think he’d be in a hurry to – well – do his actual job. But no. In the absence of a free trip to the US this week, the Reform leader went foraging.

For the sake of anybody who fancies a forage, you’re not free and clear to munch on a mushroom just because it’s easy to peel. It sounds like Farage doing a Clacton surgery is a lot safer than following his cookery tips.

Twitter/X had one or two things to say.

This excellent edit from the wonderful @jasemonkey – The Jase – would certainly explain a lot about pretty much everything Farage has said for the past 20+ years.

It went down very well – which may not be the case for any old easy-peel mushroom you find lying about.

Perhaps he hallucinated the Speaker giving him that warning, and the French police saying his wingnuts had been deliberately loosened (not a euphemism), oh, and all those Brexit benefits, .

