There were a lot of reactions to Nigel Farage foraging for mushrooms, but this one would explain a lot

It’s beginning to look like Nigel Farage will do just about anything apart from hold a surgery in Clacton.

After claiming he was told by the Speaker’s Office that it was too unsafe for him to hold a surgery, then admitting that he wasn’t told that, you’d think he’d be in a hurry to – well – do his actual job. But no. In the absence of a free trip to the US this week, the Reform leader went foraging.

Foraging with Farage on a Sunday morning! pic.twitter.com/a7ZsMQcsSb — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) October 13, 2024

For the sake of anybody who fancies a forage, you’re not free and clear to munch on a mushroom just because it’s easy to peel. It sounds like Farage doing a Clacton surgery is a lot safer than following his cookery tips.

Twitter/X had one or two things to say.

You need to be careful as these can be poisonous, toxic and have mind altering properties that make you believe anything. Picking the wrong mushroom can be quite dangerous too. pic.twitter.com/OO3Y0cArcR — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) October 13, 2024

Farage takes the same approach with mushrooms as he did with the people who voted for Brexit, keep them in the dark and feed them on bullsh*t……..pic.twitter.com/j7gBDTwe4r — Proletarian Science (@Malcolm1818) October 14, 2024

Be honest. You bought them in Harrods and then pretended to forage for them. Grifters gotta grift. #FarageRiots — Brett (@Brett73) October 14, 2024

Good to see some practical advice from Farage on what to do to counter the #Brexit damage to food imports. Up next asprin from tree bark… https://t.co/VC4hzofZlN — Nathan Dennis (@nathansldennis) October 13, 2024

So desperate for food on his multiple income streams millionaire forages for food — dave lawrence (@dave43law) October 13, 2024

Also known as;

I shot this video a while back and waited to use it on a slow day.

The next scene I'm swearing at the cameraman because I'm cold, I don't like mushroom & I want to go home, but Tice told me I had to do these kind of videos to make myself look normal, innit. pic.twitter.com/S9mFanN93V — The Scouse Mouse (@TheScouseMouse1) October 14, 2024

This excellent edit from the wonderful @jasemonkey – The Jase – would certainly explain a lot about pretty much everything Farage has said for the past 20+ years.

If you go down to the woods today, beware of Nigel Farage and his mushrooms. pic.twitter.com/WrpIPjE1sH — The Jase (@jasemonkey) October 13, 2024

It went down very well – which may not be the case for any old easy-peel mushroom you find lying about.

A deadly toxic fungus has been destroying the livelihoods of farmers, foresters, fishermen and, indeed, the whole British economy. Beware: it may be infecting someone you care about. #FarageRiots. https://t.co/0Cd6tEWgDt — Mick Carroll Esq He/Him (@MickCarroll6) October 13, 2024

Fantastic video! Very funny & love the Iron Butterfly track. https://t.co/7dRV2VimBh — Stuart Kane (@StuartJKane) October 13, 2024

He's eating wild shrooms – this explains a lot.#Farage pic.twitter.com/DpQDrrvzxO — The Rev. Anton Mittens (@MittensOff) October 13, 2024

Perhaps he hallucinated the Speaker giving him that warning, and the French police saying his wingnuts had been deliberately loosened (not a euphemism), oh, and all those Brexit benefits, .

Source The Jase Image Screengrab