The disparity between Laura Kuenssberg’s schoolboy error and the correction that followed is a proper jaw-dropper

John Plunkett. Updated October 14th, 2024

To Laura Kuenssberg’s Sunday morning show on BBC1, where her guests included Labour MP and business secretary, Jonathan Reynolds.

We mention it because of this one particular exchange over the row that briefly ignited over P&O Ferries after Reynold’s cabinet colleague Louise Haigh called it a ‘rogue operator’.

Make of that saga what you will, but what we’re here for is Kuenssberg’s schoolboy and barely believable error – see if you can spot it – and the disparity between this and the correction which followed.

Maybe she should have emailed her apology to Reynolds before the interview by mistake.

And here are just a few of the things people said about that.

