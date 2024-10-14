The disparity between Laura Kuenssberg’s schoolboy error and the correction that followed is a proper jaw-dropper

Politics Laura Kuenssberg

To Laura Kuenssberg’s Sunday morning show on BBC1, where her guests included Labour MP and business secretary, Jonathan Reynolds.

We mention it because of this one particular exchange over the row that briefly ignited over P&O Ferries after Reynold’s cabinet colleague Louise Haigh called it a ‘rogue operator’.

Make of that saga what you will, but what we’re here for is Kuenssberg’s schoolboy and barely believable error – see if you can spot it – and the disparity between this and the correction which followed.

Jesus, Laura. Even by your standards this is just awful. #bbclaurak pic.twitter.com/NAmeu6obOR — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) October 13, 2024

Maybe she should have emailed her apology to Reynolds before the interview by mistake.

And here are just a few of the things people said about that.

Hot on the heels of having ‘accidentally’ sent Johnson her interview notes, Kuenssberg accidentally taxes Reynolds on a ‘rogue employer’ she purports was made by Labour in government but was actually made in opposition Literally beyond incompetence….what’s going on? https://t.co/ummsdvlhrx — Bruce McD (@brucemcd23) October 13, 2024

The contrast between how forcefully she put forward the accusation (multiple times) and how meekly she made the ‘clarification’ is stark. https://t.co/IWXV2rVLZj — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) October 13, 2024

@bbclaurak hold your hands up properly. The Tory govt called P&O a rogue operator. Not the Labour Govt. Your whole question was therefore a binfire of disinformation. Your correction failed to explain that appropriately. Your ego knows no bounds. — KLH (@JHarry1066) October 13, 2024

Left: Laura Kuenssberg says a press release from the Labour government says one thing Right: Laura Kuenssberg admits that the press release was from when Labour was not in government, but in opposition LK is a seasoned journalist, she doesn’t accidentally e-mail Boris Johnson… pic.twitter.com/fVfpm9rxUI — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) October 13, 2024

A classic example of how @bbclaurak now shuts down ministers in the elected government. Pick on a minor incident& refuse to move on, so they can’t outline& debate their actual policy. This isn’t what I expect from a national broadcaster I help fund, @BBCNews https://t.co/Ks5CenSfN7 — Pam Jarvis (@Dr_Pam_Jarvis) October 13, 2024

The date of the press release (clearly in view) is 2022!! Yet LK stresses “An official government press release….”. Pity he didn’t immediately call her out in it. https://t.co/bDbkif0DRw — Lady Weathergirl (@NoraHutson) October 14, 2024

Just to be clear… FFS! — Sarah (@SASR666) October 13, 2024

Aside from the usual Performative Journalism (confected exasperation, “busy show!!!” etc) it is just Very Very Very Bad Journalism. I mean, the year is right next to her elbow. #bbclaurak https://t.co/e1SyzNmLrp — Prof Neil Martin (@ThatNeilMartin) October 13, 2024

If we park @bbclaurak as an individual for a moment (her star & impartiality is fading vs @fionabruceQT or @Jo_Coburn) I’m really surprised at the show’s producers for allowing that to have happened. It smacks of a ‘tabloid approach’ which I thought the programme was above. https://t.co/oug1CuBrgV — Phil Soanes (@philsoanes) October 13, 2024

That’s 2 huge blunders in a little over a week! https://t.co/jGUYKqcSgQ — Tony Patterson (@tonypatt2000) October 13, 2024

This programme should be taken off air. Absolute shambles. https://t.co/R34jI62DxW — Julia Suzanne (@juliasuzanne76) October 13, 2024

