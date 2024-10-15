Entertainment Andrea Jenkyns GB News HIGNFY

GB News viewers were furious after Ian Hislop mocked Andrea Jenkyns and it made the whole thing even funnier

John Plunkett. Updated October 15th, 2024

You might already have seen by now that former Conservative MP and cabinet minister Andrea Jenkyns was on Have I Got News For You on Friday and it’s fair to say it didn’t end well for her.

In particular this moment when she suggested that the BBC had rigged the audience after they enjoyed this joke by Ian Hislop, and the Private Eye editor gave her both barrels.

It prompted GB News to come out to bat for Jenkyns, suggesting she had been totally unfairly treated by Hislop and the rest of the HIGNFY gang.

So much so that they did a poll asking whether the BBC should apologise.

And the fury of these GB News viewers made the whole thing even funnier.

Maybe @rec777777 can be a guest on Friday’s HIGNFY and fulfil their promise.

And really, the only possibly reply is this one.

To conclude …

Oh go on then, and this.

