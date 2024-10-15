GB News viewers were furious after Ian Hislop mocked Andrea Jenkyns and it made the whole thing even funnier

Entertainment Andrea Jenkyns GB News HIGNFY

You might already have seen by now that former Conservative MP and cabinet minister Andrea Jenkyns was on Have I Got News For You on Friday and it’s fair to say it didn’t end well for her.

In particular this moment when she suggested that the BBC had rigged the audience after they enjoyed this joke by Ian Hislop, and the Private Eye editor gave her both barrels.

Ian Hislop tears Andrea Jenkyns a new a-hole. #HIGNFY pic.twitter.com/2ARzgE6Bdj — Richard Scribbles (@RichardScribbl1) October 11, 2024

It prompted GB News to come out to bat for Jenkyns, suggesting she had been totally unfairly treated by Hislop and the rest of the HIGNFY gang.

‘They booed me before I said anything…’ Former Tory MP Andrea Jenkyns discusses her treatment by the BBC audience present at Have I Got News For You in her appearance on the latest episode. Become a GB News Member: https://t.co/mNsRsGC8ef pic.twitter.com/1Yf1Y9WBHM — GB News (@GBNEWS) October 13, 2024

So much so that they did a poll asking whether the BBC should apologise.

HAVE YOUR SAY – Should the BBC apologise for Have I Got News for You's treatment of Dame Andrea Jenkyns? COMMENT NOWhttps://t.co/Nhphc87as0 — GB News (@GBNEWS) October 14, 2024

And the fury of these GB News viewers made the whole thing even funnier.

1.

She was bullied. Those who defend the bbc defend abuse. — Street Hawk (@streethawk0) October 14, 2024

2.

This was one of the most disgraceful things I have ever seen. — lindareformUK (@lindagreaves2) October 14, 2024

3.

Shameful @BBC @Ofcom this is not what we pay our license fee for Hislop needs to apologise so wrong on a number of levels. — Spelling (@JanetSun37) October 14, 2024

4.

Why are you bothered? The man used to get sued every other week and is one of the "stars" of a TV show that's gone on about 20 years past its sell-by date, nobody else knows who he is. Grow a pair. — Trailer Swift (Original Recording) (@Trailer_Swift69) October 14, 2024

5.

Obvs- yes! Hislop has become the very thing he detested. He is part of the sneering controlling establishment. The BBC and its proxy production companies echo the establishment clarion. — Sir Starmeroid (@SStarmeroid) October 14, 2024

6.

Yes but Ian Hislop is a tool! — Flower Pot (@FlowerP79667758) October 14, 2024

7.

They were so rude & those two asss were so smug, yes absolutely they should apologize, they think they are above everyone else. — christina douglas (@slim_douglas) October 14, 2024

8.

Not sure how the forever smug Hislop and #hignfy team can keep this up? Their beloved Labour and EU are both an absolute sh!tshow now I think it's time we took the p!ss out of them Relentlessly @GBNEWS — REC (@rec777777) October 13, 2024

Maybe @rec777777 can be a guest on Friday’s HIGNFY and fulfil their promise.

And really, the only possibly reply is this one.

Right wingers are massive snowflakes pic.twitter.com/7K0v7eqHnu — Jonathan Ⓥ #GTTO (@PartyOatsUK) October 14, 2024

To conclude …

Should they bollocks, you thin-skinned collection of sensitive morons. — Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) October 14, 2024

Oh go on then, and this.

GB News and its viewers are demanding the #BBC is shut down for the bullying and humiliation of Andrea #Jenkyns on #HIGNFY.

Nobody made her appear on there. Have they heard of the off button?

I thought they believe in freedom of speech? — SophieSpring97 (@SophieP25397) October 15, 2024

