The obituary of the mother of Simpson’s creator Matt Groening shows just where he got his inspiration

Well this is utterly charming and fascinating. Twitter user Eric Alper has shared a 2013 newspaper obituary of Margaret Ruth Groening, mother of Matt Groening, the celebrated creator of The Simpsons.

She sounds like a lovely woman who enjoyed a long and happy life. But have a read of the whole article and see if you notice anything…

This explains a lot for The Simpsons. pic.twitter.com/Lne0y7DTNh — Eric Alper (@ThatEricAlper) October 14, 2024

And a closer look –

Wow! So many references to recognise. Fellow Simpsons fans were just as impressed and were able to fill in more details.

The real Margaret and Homer Groening. pic.twitter.com/Inbly57vmt — (@BettyLies) October 14, 2024

You can learn even more by casually walking the streets of Portland. Simpson, Flanders, Lovejoy, Burnside, Quimby, Kearny, Terwilliger… — Darkest Timeline (@darkesttimline) October 14, 2024

Shortly before a meeting with James L. Brooks, Matt Groening scrapped the idea he had been planning to pitch and came up with an outline for The Simpsons. With so little time to come up with character names, he simply used ones from his family. — Landlocked Elite (@GiantRobotPilot) October 14, 2024

“He made her laugh the most” is the best way of choosing a spouse. — Danny Carrington (@DannyCarringto5) October 14, 2024

Oh wow, I just had to check as I thought this would be the usual made up rubbish you read on the internet, but no! It’s actually true! It really does explain a lot about the Simpson’s! How am I only just finding this out now!? — Kieran McDrongo (@McDrongo) October 14, 2024

Don’t believe everything you read on the internet, but this one turns out to be true. Wild. https://t.co/3S0PmYzTGj — Carl Cranney (@CarlCranney) October 14, 2024

Reading this is like watching the last scene of The Usual Suspects, as Verbal Kint shakes off his limp and withered hand. https://t.co/l5dBNn3X5j — simon evans (@TheSimonEvans) October 14, 2024

