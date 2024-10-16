Celebrity The Simpsons tv

The obituary of the mother of Simpson’s creator Matt Groening shows just where he got his inspiration

David Harris. Updated October 16th, 2024

Well this is utterly charming and fascinating. Twitter user Eric Alper has shared a 2013 newspaper obituary of Margaret Ruth Groening, mother of Matt Groening, the celebrated creator of The Simpsons.

She sounds like a lovely woman who enjoyed a long and happy life. But have a read of the whole article and see if you notice anything…

And a closer look –

Wow! So many references to recognise. Fellow Simpsons fans were just as impressed and were able to fill in more details.

