People are sharing the weirdest things their girlfriend does -19 eye-opening habits that might take a bit of time getting used to

Everyone has their own personality quirks, but it’s the unique behaviour of girlfriends which has caught the imagination of Reddit.

That’s because used mika_murr decided to put this burning question to r/AskReddit:

What is the weirdest thing your girlfriend does?

And the replies came flooding in. Here are some of the best answers which sidestep cynicism and celebrate the more unusual actions of girlfriends everywhere. How many do you recognise?

1.

‘Sleepwalks. Sometimes she even starts doing chores in her sleep like folding laundry. She’s not very good at it but A+ for effort.’

-NotAnUnhappyRock

2.

‘Once upon a time my wife was a bartender. So whenever she cooks, she leaves every single freakin bottle on the counter uncapped, as if someone’s gonna come into the kitchen and order a shot of Worcestershire sauce.’

-do2g

3.

‘My girlfriend talks to inanimate objects like they’re her roommates. She’ll say things like “Come on, toaster, I know you can do it” or “Why are you hiding from me, keys?” It’s both adorable and slightly concerning. But hey, at least she’s polite to them!’

-Green-lady04

4.

‘My wife drowns everything in hot sauce. Even things that normally you wouldn’t think of adding hot sauce to- like plums.’

-Dubious_Titan

5.

‘Biting me everywhere out of nowhere.’

-No-Cup8878

6.

‘Sometimes she’ll struggle to express herself using words and just start flailing her arms around while thinking for a few seconds… i find it so adorable.’

-Ohm727

7.

‘She rips open packaging like a coked up raccoon.’

-DieMrBond

8.

‘She’s a little particular about the orientation of her decor. She notices if anything anywhere moves an inch. Among many other little decorative figurines, she had two cats on her dresser.

‘I slightly rotated one a few degrees because its pose looked like it was supposed to rest against something, so I made it rest against the other cat. Just one figurine, slightly rotated.

‘When next she entered the room she immediately noticed this, and in a confused tone inquired about why her cats had moved and what I meant by that

‘I was amazed she even noticed and apologized, and there really wasn’t more to it on my part than “Ima make this cat rest its chin on the other cat”.’

-TheGreatMalagan

9.

‘Cannot close anything. Ever. Toothpaste, cap always left off. Screen doors, always left open. Shed doors, always open. Bread, always open on the counter. Cereal, always open on the counter, too.

‘I’ve had to throw away so many open bags of food used once cause they went stale before i found them.’

-Waallenz