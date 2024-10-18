Entertainment music Rihanna

This fun secret about the second verse of Rihanna’s song ‘SOS’ is blowing people’s minds

Poke Reporter. Updated October 18th, 2024

Rihanna: Queen of bops. Billionaire fashion boss. Person who can’t wink.

One of her earliest hits was ‘SOS’, released in 2006.

One of the song’s writers, Evan ‘Kidd’ Bogart, did an interview recently with YouTuber, Daniel Wall, where he was asked about working with Rihanna on the track.

And he revealed something about the song that a lot of people seemingly never copped before: the whole second verse is just a list of 1980s US No. 1 song titles.

Evan explains:

“The whole second verse of that song is ’80s song titles strung together as sentences because I thought it would be super clever. ‘Take On Me’ by A-ha; ‘I Just Died In Your Arms Tonight’ by Cutting Crew; ‘I Melt With You’ by Modern English; ‘Head Over Heels’ by Tears For Fears; ‘You Keep Me Hanging On’ by Kim Wilde; ‘The Way You Make Me Feel’ by Michael Jackson. They all reached No 1 [in the US] in the ’80s.”

Interviewer Walls admits he never knew that – and he’s not alone, judging by the response when Twitter/X user Bria Celest shared the video.

