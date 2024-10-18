This fun secret about the second verse of Rihanna’s song ‘SOS’ is blowing people’s minds

Entertainment music Rihanna

Rihanna: Queen of bops. Billionaire fashion boss. Person who can’t wink.

One of her earliest hits was ‘SOS’, released in 2006.

One of the song’s writers, Evan ‘Kidd’ Bogart, did an interview recently with YouTuber, Daniel Wall, where he was asked about working with Rihanna on the track.

And he revealed something about the song that a lot of people seemingly never copped before: the whole second verse is just a list of 1980s US No. 1 song titles.

This actually just blew my mind about that Rihanna song LMAO what! pic.twitter.com/CPLt7tVddK — bria celest (@55mmbae) October 16, 2024

Evan explains:

“The whole second verse of that song is ’80s song titles strung together as sentences because I thought it would be super clever. ‘Take On Me’ by A-ha; ‘I Just Died In Your Arms Tonight’ by Cutting Crew; ‘I Melt With You’ by Modern English; ‘Head Over Heels’ by Tears For Fears; ‘You Keep Me Hanging On’ by Kim Wilde; ‘The Way You Make Me Feel’ by Michael Jackson. They all reached No 1 [in the US] in the ’80s.”

Interviewer Walls admits he never knew that – and he’s not alone, judging by the response when Twitter/X user Bria Celest shared the video.

1.

When I finally get a chance to be in my songwriting bag (professionally), this is the level of solidifying classics I’m gonna be on. https://t.co/vrTW2Olivv — They Cloned Oxtail & (@WatchTheLens) October 16, 2024

2.

I’m screaming. Is this common knowledge — bria celest (@55mmbae) October 16, 2024

3.

Who needs AI https://t.co/zskHJJm1fr — scott vener (@brokemogul) October 17, 2024

4.

Bro has been waiting for years to tell us literally dyinggggggg to tell us — 4KT WHO YOU HATE (@royal_bobby24) October 16, 2024

5.

He is like a battle rapper with a scheme of name flips . pic.twitter.com/TeVOXjY3bD — Ramone Dixon (@greatsince1986) October 16, 2024

6.

7.