This news report about an American police sting from back in the day has just gone viral again and it’s a simply amazing tale

Here is an amazing story about a police sting in America back in the day which has just gone viral on Twitter and it really is an incredible watch.

It’s something called Operation Flagship which invited wanted criminals to pick up two free tickets to watch the Washington Redskins American football game.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves, over to the BBC News report by Bob Friend in this piece introduced by Julia Somerville.

And you can read more about it here.

