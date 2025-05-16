Give Garron Noone a penne for his thoughts on pasta, and you won’t be disappointed

Entertainment Garron Noone

If you’ve ever wondered about the advantages and disadvantages of using different types of pasta (and who hasn’t?), then comedian and singer Garron Noone has some information for you.

Pay attention – this could highly impact how much you enjoy your next meal.

“I shouldn’t need a fuckin user manual to operate a pasta.”

Fair comment.

When Garron first posted this last year, TikTok users were all over it.

We don’t know about ‘the rest’, but there’s a part two.

Accidentally did another full video for one pasta. But talked about lettuce the entire time.

@ireland1921 on Twitter shared his low opinion of salad.

Salads getting what they deserve! They're nothing but water and sadness. — Southern Ireland (@ireland1921) May 28, 2024

Follow him. He’s delicious.

