ITV Racing’s Luke Harvey tried the UK’s hottest chicken wings and he fell at the first hurdle in hilarious style

To the horses now, where ITV Racing’s Luke Harvey took a break from the action in York to try out the UK’s hottest chicken wings.

He can’t say he wasn’t warned, scorning the offer of gloves or even goggles to help him deal with any unfortunate fallout from all that heat.

And it turned out there was a lot of heat. An awful lot of heat, and a very funny watch it was too.

Maybe this was a mistake The hottest chicken wings in Great Britain LIVE on ITV#ITVRacing | @LeglockLuke pic.twitter.com/NYC5eW8IAY — ITV Racing (@itvracing) May 15, 2025

We’ve read all the responses – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to, and these people surely said it best.

The guy keeping holding of his pint there. Very good country. Very good. https://t.co/AQWKTR7c3y — Jamie H (@JamieHComedy) May 15, 2025

£8 a pint and this cunt comes along looking like he owns a sugar plantation and downs half of it should have chinned him — KinDog (@OfficalKinDog) May 15, 2025

I hope he bought him another beer… — LeesBetting (@LeesBetting) May 15, 2025

It will be £8 quid a pint and a 10 minute queue no wonder he didnt want to part with it.. — AJB (@AjB2786) May 15, 2025

Luke’s great sport and a top guy but he wasn’t a big priced getting chinned there ha ha — SimonNott (@SimonNott) May 15, 2025

I had Caroline reaper wings one time while out to lunch with my siblings. I chugged every drink at the table and yelled at the waiter*. At the height of it, I felt like I lost touch with reality. *apologised afterwards and tipped. he laughed at the time and was great throughout https://t.co/vqD1uHZrIw — (@Jolie__x) May 16, 2025

‘Not a proper country’ allegations are finished. Absolute gold https://t.co/xHVqtH1oTf — Tom Gauntlett (@TomGauntlett4) May 15, 2025

The most @AccidentalP thing since the Mike Parry cinnamon incident. https://t.co/Wcyb7ygRiO — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) May 16, 2025

Quite a few people also thought this …

I thought this was a skit surely he ent just robbed a randomers pint — Lee T (@LeeDeeTicks) May 15, 2025

Place your bets, people!

To conclude …

IT'S HOTTER THAN THE SUN! pic.twitter.com/PaksNhNIrA — Accidental Partridge (@AccidentalP) May 16, 2025

