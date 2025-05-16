Entertainment fails food and drink

ITV Racing’s Luke Harvey tried the UK’s hottest chicken wings and he fell at the first hurdle in hilarious style

John Plunkett. Updated May 16th, 2025

To the horses now, where ITV Racing’s Luke Harvey took a break from the action in York to try out the UK’s hottest chicken wings.

He can’t say he wasn’t warned, scorning the offer of gloves or even goggles to help him deal with any unfortunate fallout from all that heat.

And it turned out there was a lot of heat. An awful lot of heat, and a very funny watch it was too.

We’ve read all the responses – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to, and these people surely said it best.

Quite a few people also thought this …

Place your bets, people!

To conclude …

Source @itvracing