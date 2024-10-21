Julia Louis-Dreyfus had the (NSFW) final word on Donald Trump and women’s rights and had the whole internet cheering

Celebrity donald trump Julia Louis-dreyfus

Julia Louis-Dreyfus isn’t the first American celebrity to have her say on the up-coming US presidential elections, obviously, but it might be the most memorable.

The star of Seinfeld and Veep and so much other stuff had the (NSFW) final word on Donald Trump and women’s rights and it went wildly viral for reasons which will become obvious.

I don't know about you, but I'd really like to get the government out of my f*cking snatch. pic.twitter.com/0HVdsCHufL — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) October 20, 2024

10/10, no notes!

Trump and his Project 2025 friends want to reach into our doctor’s offices and our bedrooms to control our access to birth control, IVF, and, of course, abortion— even though they wouldn’t know a uterus if they had to crawl out of one for a second time. — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) October 20, 2024

That's why I hope you'll join me in voting for Kamala Harris, who will fight to win back our reproductive rights and sign into law the protections of Roe v. Wade. And don't stop at the top of the ticket — vote all the way down for the candidates and ballot initiatives that will… — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) October 20, 2024

And it prompted no end of love and support from people like this.

And this.

And indeed this.

And the predictable fury it prompted from the Magas only made it better.

You’re very edgy for an old lady. — Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) October 21, 2024

Oooh!

Did u complain when the government was mandating shots in your arm? — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) October 21, 2024

No, because that was a good thing.

To conclude …

JLD doing what she does so well.. wait for the ending.https://t.co/zQko4zFS1D — Dean Rosario (@DeanRosario) October 21, 2024

READ MORE

Donald Trump’s McDonald’s publicity stunt wasn’t the Kamala Harris gotcha he seemed to think – 25 supersize takedowns

Source @OfficialJLD