A guy shared his ‘poop stats’ for the year so far, and it turns out this is something people keep track of? (NSFW)

We track so much of our daily lives: steps, calories, workouts, the number of times you go for a poo.

Yes, that last one is really a thing, as evidenced by the response to this mega-viral tweet from Gustavo Roque.

Numbers going into October pic.twitter.com/61Yq1V5VH3 — Gustavo Roque (@RoqueRecords69) October 1, 2024

Obviously, some people need to do this for medical reasons. But others just seem to do it as…a hobby? Not only did people have thoughts on whether Gustavo was regular enough, others got competitive with their stats. People, this is a whole thing. Did you know about this?

omg ive been doing the same thing https://t.co/LubvM0NmYb pic.twitter.com/NsDk8nAvPK — kita (@skzkch) October 2, 2024

i’m doing this next year be warned https://t.co/IhzGLBWmqf — Abi || izna luvr || (@shinrasnggr) October 2, 2024

most — Gustavo Roque (@RoqueRecords69) October 1, 2024

I’ve been dedicated pic.twitter.com/AIBE22b0eX — TCU Carter Boys (@TCUCarterBoys) October 1, 2024

Got you by 30. Keep up the work Gustavo -ponch pic.twitter.com/5tncJxKwCv — Frank Lleweyln Poncherello (@drunkponch) October 1, 2024

May I recommend the app “poop map?” Tracks all of them, where you did them and what you rate it. — David Cochran (@DavidCochranVP) October 1, 2024

hard to see people living out your dreams https://t.co/AibIs1Kwq0 — sean yoo (@SeanYoo) October 2, 2024

You gotta lock in for Q4 — Abhishek. ⚔️ (@abhisheknelli) October 2, 2024

i poop like twice a week in case anyone wanted to know https://t.co/0vHqPBqXgm — daisey! (@bluuelights) October 3, 2024