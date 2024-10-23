US elon musk Tim Walz

Tim Walz called Elon Musk a dipsh*t and the internet cheered – 17 vote-winning reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 23rd, 2024

Tuesday night’s Democratic rally in Wisconsin was packed to the gills and treated to the presence of Barack Obama, introducing the would-be VP Tim Walz.

Neither man was in any mood for pulling their punches. Obama ripped into Trump for his ‘word salad’ and increasingly odd behaviour.

Tim Walz had a pop at the former President for his McDonald’s stunt.

It wasn’t just Trump in the firing line, however. Listen to this brutal take on Elon Musk‘s involvement in the election campaign.

“Elon’s on that stage – jumping around, skipping like a dipshit.”

“That guy is literally the richest man in the world, spending millions of dollars to help Trump buy an election.”

The cheer in the hall was echoed online.

Musk loves a name change, doesn’t he?

