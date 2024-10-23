Tim Walz called Elon Musk a dipsh*t and the internet cheered – 17 vote-winning reactions

US elon musk Tim Walz

Tuesday night’s Democratic rally in Wisconsin was packed to the gills and treated to the presence of Barack Obama, introducing the would-be VP Tim Walz.

It’s good to be in Wisconsin with my friend @Tim_Walz! Tune in as we talk about what’s at stake in this election. https://t.co/5ffs7xpBBL — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 22, 2024

Neither man was in any mood for pulling their punches. Obama ripped into Trump for his ‘word salad’ and increasingly odd behaviour.

“You would be worried if your grandpa was acting like this” — Obama pic.twitter.com/31Vvtvi2Fh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 18, 2024

Tim Walz had a pop at the former President for his McDonald’s stunt.

Tim Walz has ZERO f*cks to give: “At McDonald's, he looks more like Ronald McDonald and Ronald wears less makeup. Everything about this guy is fake – next he's going to tell you he's a cop or construction worker because he dances to the Village People." pic.twitter.com/b4wSFal9o5 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 22, 2024

It wasn’t just Trump in the firing line, however. Listen to this brutal take on Elon Musk‘s involvement in the election campaign.

Gov. Walz: Elon was on that stage jumping around skipping like a dipshit. That guy is literally the richest man in the world, spending millions of dollars to help Donald Trump buy an election. Trump has already promised that he would put Elon in charge of government regulations… pic.twitter.com/u3Gz8Nttw8 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 22, 2024

“Elon’s on that stage – jumping around, skipping like a dipshit.” “That guy is literally the richest man in the world, spending millions of dollars to help Trump buy an election.”

The cheer in the hall was echoed online.

1.

Tim Walz just called Elon Musk “a dipsh*t.” More of this please! pic.twitter.com/i49m08exIc — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) October 22, 2024

2.

I’m now a one-issue voter, and that issue is “I will vote for anyone who calls Elon Musk a dipshit.” https://t.co/BiQTTYh773 — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) October 22, 2024

3.

4.

5.

"Dipshit" is one of my favorite epithets. https://t.co/lvOinNQyWN — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 22, 2024

6.

lmfao Holy shit, Walz is so good at this. — Blue Sedition (@BlueSedition) October 22, 2024

7.

8.

9.

10.

I am 100% serious when I say that they will win convincingly if they commit to spending the next two week calling Elon a dipshit. https://t.co/bJgSh8nCY0 — Thembo (@OnlyAWorldAway) October 22, 2024

11.

Holy shit! Best line I’ve heard from the campaign so far? Bravo Walzy, Bravo. — Will (@Will_iamnot87) October 22, 2024

12.

The next Vice President of the United States of America just called Elon Musk a dipshit on stage. My heart is full pic.twitter.com/49Ye9dHxaz — Evan Sutton (@3vanSutton) October 22, 2024

13.

Tim Walz has been let off the leash! “I’ll talk about his running mate. His running mate, Elon Musk. Elon is on that stage jumping around skipping like a dipshit.” pic.twitter.com/AWTqI7w0qs — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) October 22, 2024

14.

If this television writing gig winds down, and I'm still looking for a paycheck or two, I'm going to need consider political speechwriting. Because with this election cycle, and for the first time, I believe I could show up with my big bag of naughtiness and thrive. "Jumping… https://t.co/OmWb2QtEVg — David Simon (@AoDespair) October 22, 2024

15.

"dipshit" is an underused insult and frankly works best when deployed by a middle-aged midwestern father of two https://t.co/bs08jjERbJ — ali west (@alifwst) October 22, 2024

16.

He… literally just said it. Incredible. Walz's eventual Father Of The Bride speech is going to be the stuff of legends https://t.co/TY0OXKHIuj — Dean Burnett (@garwboy everywhere else too) (@garwboy) October 22, 2024

17.

How odd. My timeline is full of the word ‘dipshit’ yet it isn’t trending. pic.twitter.com/vAvhQLtL8l — Nev Fountain. (@Nevfountain) October 22, 2024

Musk loves a name change, doesn’t he?

Time to rename this site Dipshitter in Elon’s honor https://t.co/BXhW4rviWi — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) October 22, 2024

Source Kamala HQ Image Screengrab, Screengrab