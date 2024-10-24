Videos bowling Jeremy vine radio 2
This 10-pin bowling tip on daytime Radio 2 took a fabulously unexpected NSFW turn (listen to the end!)
Here’s a rather fabulous moment on Radio 2 on Wednesday when a discussion about 10-pin bowling took an unexpectedly – and hilariously – NSFW turn.
It came during a chat on the Jeremy Vine Show and probably the less said in advance the better, but do listen to the end (it’s not very long!)
Things have unexpectedly escalated with Jeremy Vine at the bowling. pic.twitter.com/uzuGQnNcjE
— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) October 23, 2024
Swiss Toni eat your heart out.
This just made me cough on my drink https://t.co/7TgjdyG7mf
— Ed Templer (@GameHogGames) October 23, 2024
Omg
— Rob Harris (@rharris334) October 23, 2024
@AccidentalP https://t.co/Auzhsk0cGQ
— Hattie Moir (she/her) (@moirh) October 23, 2024
Someone swap their phone numbers STAT.
— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) October 23, 2024
At some point in the near future Jeremy Vine is going to be exposed as the greatest satirist of our time https://t.co/69rNegkjhv
— Ed McConnell (@EdJMcConnell) October 23, 2024
