This 10-pin bowling tip on daytime Radio 2 took a fabulously unexpected NSFW turn (listen to the end!)

Poke Staff. Updated October 24th, 2024

Here’s a rather fabulous moment on Radio 2 on Wednesday when a discussion about 10-pin bowling took an unexpectedly – and hilariously – NSFW turn.

It came during a chat on the Jeremy Vine Show and probably the less said in advance the better, but do listen to the end (it’s not very long!)

Swiss Toni eat your heart out.

