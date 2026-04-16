Elon Musk said it was a ‘real weakness to want to be liked’ and the entirety of the internet (seriously) responded as one

News elon musk fail

When it comes to thin skin, it’s hard to think of a better example than the ghostly pale epidermis of Elon Musk.

The man would rather build up a space program than go to therapy. The man is a living, breathing example of what it looks like when insecurity masquerades as arrogance.

At least, it’s apparent to all of us out here in the real world. Musk appears to think differently.

Elon Musk: “It’s a real weakness to want to be liked, a real weakness, and I do not have that.” pic.twitter.com/u69o97SVVv — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) April 15, 2026

It doesn’t take a verified mental health professional to question that statement.

Anyone looking for evidence to the contrary might want to check… everything Musk has spent money on over the last 20 years.

Everyone in the replies had major doubts about Musk’s self-confidence. Hopefully he doesn’t read any of the replies.

1.

I don’t know a single person who has a more clear pathological obsession over being liked by everyone than Elon Musk https://t.co/zepKIUU64x — Sami Gold (@souljagoyteller) April 15, 2026

2.

Guy who has that more than anyone on earth https://t.co/FnfLW7JvKh — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) April 15, 2026

3.

Guy who’s more desperate to be liked than anyone else in history: https://t.co/9cQJU3RvMu — John Duncan (@Johntheduncan) April 15, 2026

4.

This may be a bigger lie than Trump saying he thought he was a doctor. https://t.co/lEoJDjFPb4 — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) April 15, 2026

5.

he bought an entire social media website to propagandize himself into being liked and it failed https://t.co/J2voXat9OG — alexis (@thealexiskraft) April 15, 2026

6.

Dork who bought Twitter so everyone was forced to listen to him and pretend not to be upset that nobody likes him. Literally nobody. https://t.co/131cZP2Lcf — troy bond jr (grand admiral) (@TroyHasEbola) April 16, 2026

7.

Elon musk is one of the most transparently narcissistic people on the planet. Like its genuinely his biggest achillies heel – he wants people to think he’s Tony Stark and not Elon Musk. — almostcooked (@MattHMajn) April 15, 2026

8.