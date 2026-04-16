News elon musk fail

Elon Musk said it was a ‘real weakness to want to be liked’ and the entirety of the internet (seriously) responded as one

Saul Hutson. Updated April 16th, 2026

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When it comes to thin skin, it’s hard to think of a better example than the ghostly pale epidermis of Elon Musk.

The man would rather build up a space program than go to therapy. The man is a living, breathing example of what it looks like when insecurity masquerades as arrogance.

At least, it’s apparent to all of us out here in the real world. Musk appears to think differently.

It doesn’t take a verified mental health professional to question that statement.

Anyone looking for evidence to the contrary might want to check… everything Musk has spent money on over the last 20 years.

Everyone in the replies had major doubts about Musk’s self-confidence. Hopefully he doesn’t read any of the replies.

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