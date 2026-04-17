Weird World RFK Jr.

The story of RFK Jr cutting the penis off a dead raccoon ‘to study later’ may not be as black and white as it seems, but the reactions are what the internet was invented for – 31 funny favourites

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 17th, 2026

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If you’re on the hunt for a little light bedtime reading, or something to suggest to the book club, you may be interested to know that there’s a new book about the US secretary of health and human services – RFK Jr: The Fall and Rise.

The unofficial biography penned by Isabel Vincent partly draws on entries from diaries kept by Robert F Kennedy Jr back in the late 1990s and early 2000s, which include an entry about a roadkill find made on a family holiday.

The environmental lawyer’s fascination with roadkill has been well documented, with stories of him dumping a dead bear cub in Central Park, as well as chopping the head off a beached whale, but the raccoon penis story seemed like an eyebrow-raiser even on that basis.

A journalist tried to get more details.

Twitter reacted accordingly.

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