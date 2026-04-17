The story of RFK Jr cutting the penis off a dead raccoon ‘to study later’ may not be as black and white as it seems, but the reactions are what the internet was invented for – 31 funny favourites

Weird World RFK Jr.

If you’re on the hunt for a little light bedtime reading, or something to suggest to the book club, you may be interested to know that there’s a new book about the US secretary of health and human services – RFK Jr: The Fall and Rise.

The unofficial biography penned by Isabel Vincent partly draws on entries from diaries kept by Robert F Kennedy Jr back in the late 1990s and early 2000s, which include an entry about a roadkill find made on a family holiday.

RFK Jr. once chopped off a dead raccoon's penis to 'study later' while on a family road trip https://t.co/emWhRErB8p pic.twitter.com/mSOcnSRIgd — New York Post (@nypost) April 15, 2026

The environmental lawyer’s fascination with roadkill has been well documented, with stories of him dumping a dead bear cub in Central Park, as well as chopping the head off a beached whale, but the raccoon penis story seemed like an eyebrow-raiser even on that basis.

A journalist tried to get more details.

RFK Jr. was just asked what he did with the raccoon’s penis. He just chuckled. pic.twitter.com/P2fWvgfJx4 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 16, 2026

Twitter reacted accordingly.

1.

Trump and Secretary Raccoon Penis are FREAKS https://t.co/VkM9T8vi3l — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) April 15, 2026

2.

RFK Jr. whenever he sees a well endowed dead raccoon pic.twitter.com/UEFTsSa3x5 — jakob (@jpspsb) April 15, 2026

3.

Is this the person you want “going crazy” on health https://t.co/8BJtfwhhdc — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) April 15, 2026

4.

5.

And yet there are people who claim he’s “not a real scientist” https://t.co/woZzK3ZApR — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 16, 2026

6.

“What is the charge? Cutting off a penis? A succulent raccoon penis?” https://t.co/ynIWXsHtzx pic.twitter.com/3iuvlDIm4x — Prison Mitch (@Prisonmitch) April 16, 2026

7.

This is the same man who's dissuading people from getting life-saving vaccines. https://t.co/DpiOun39LF — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 16, 2026

8.

I don’t even know what I’m supposed to do with this headline. https://t.co/T0R9c4FmSq — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 16, 2026

9.

Even just 500 years ago, this man would've been an alchemist slowly poisoning an emperor or royal family to death with potions and elixirs, yet today he's in charge of healthcare policy for most of the world https://t.co/Oddf59tnhe — Robert Skvarla (@RobertSkvarla) April 16, 2026

10.

This is the best quote from a major figure in the Trump administration. I challenge you to find a better one. https://t.co/vQjwdVaDeV pic.twitter.com/sxd39YnP46 — Crémieux (@cremieuxrecueil) April 15, 2026

11.

Every RFK Jr story feels like crazy Mad Libs pic.twitter.com/42jCgFvHcy — Joe Farella (@joefarella) April 15, 2026

12.

I like the photo in the corner like it's a headshot of a raccoon finally coming forward https://t.co/qFD1aoSMCH — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) April 15, 2026

13.

God forbid men have hobbies. https://t.co/C5H4u6kCyK — Rothmus (@Rothmus) April 15, 2026

14.

I’m interested in seeing his findings https://t.co/2fBqeis7bU — Former FBI Deputy Director Nick Lutsko (@NickLutsko) April 15, 2026

15.

He is beyond the point of clinical care. https://t.co/evAADv77fl — Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) April 15, 2026

16.