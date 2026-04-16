Politics bible Pete hegseth pulp fiction

Pete Hegseth solemnly read out a fake Bible verse from Pulp Fiction and nobody in the room appeared to notice

Saul Hutson. Updated April 16th, 2026

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Magas are at war with… well, a lot of people right now. But even amidst all the chaos, one fight keeps rising to the top, and that’s with the Catholic church, of all things.

President Donald Trump keeps meme-attacking the Pope on Truth Social and the resulting fallout keeps dragging his administration into the muck. All of Trump’s lackeys are being asked about it and actually sticking up for the President in the press.

And then there’s Pete Hegseth. The Secretary of Defense, sorry, War just keeps on praying.

What did he read for his latest prayer meeting? Glad you asked. Here’s a clip. See if it sounds familiar.

The lack of respect for the Bible, Catholicism, and Maga followers is off the charts here.

He didn’t even take the time to check what he was reading. It’s a perfect microcosm of this administration’s cosplaying Christianity.

The replies on Twitter couldn’t believe what they heard.

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Trump followed up Doctor Jesus with another borderline blasphemous post, and Sarah Palin (yes, that one!) had the perfect funny response

Source: Twitter @Mollyploofkins