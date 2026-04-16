Pete Hegseth solemnly read out a fake Bible verse from Pulp Fiction and nobody in the room appeared to notice

Politics bible Pete hegseth pulp fiction

Magas are at war with… well, a lot of people right now. But even amidst all the chaos, one fight keeps rising to the top, and that’s with the Catholic church, of all things.

President Donald Trump keeps meme-attacking the Pope on Truth Social and the resulting fallout keeps dragging his administration into the muck. All of Trump’s lackeys are being asked about it and actually sticking up for the President in the press.

And then there’s Pete Hegseth. The Secretary of Defense, sorry, War just keeps on praying.

What did he read for his latest prayer meeting? Glad you asked. Here’s a clip. See if it sounds familiar.

Hegseth quotes fake Pulp Fiction Bible verse during Pentagon sermon pic.twitter.com/ucWDEmY67Z — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) April 16, 2026

The lack of respect for the Bible, Catholicism, and Maga followers is off the charts here.

He didn’t even take the time to check what he was reading. It’s a perfect microcosm of this administration’s cosplaying Christianity.

The replies on Twitter couldn’t believe what they heard.

1.

Truly — historians, sociologists, and psychiatrists of the future will be making up legends about this period of time. https://t.co/S89S4n6wv5 — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) April 16, 2026

2.

What a shock that the guy LARPING as a crusader doesn’t actually know what’s in the bible. — 🇵🇸 Dawn (@Dawning_of_Dusk) April 16, 2026

3.

Memes will soon become useless https://t.co/xLzcCUYlGb — DG MEME 🇪🇺 (@meme_ec) April 16, 2026

4.

What a time to be alive https://t.co/LkyjzdMWa0 — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) April 16, 2026

5.

The “Pentagon Pope” doesn’t read the Bible but he loves American pop culture. pic.twitter.com/2drNw4Luha — Harbard (@TheHousecarl) April 16, 2026

6.

The Constitution doesn’t say anything about separation of Tarantino and state https://t.co/WCjAoOJxx8 — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) April 16, 2026

7.

This would be a two or three week news story in a previous administration, and might even lead to the resignation of the defense secretary. He literally fabricated a Biblical quote, based off of a movie, while pretending to be a pious Christian. But under Trump, we’ll have moved… https://t.co/MSRGCr8ByJ — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 16, 2026

8.

I don’t even know what to say at this point https://t.co/fgIZwuCRuu — Pastor Ben (@BenjaminPDixon) April 16, 2026

9.

Buahaha 🤣 😂 definition of a fake Christian… 👆 pic.twitter.com/VSowaiHfrf — 😜 Danny Demi DeFi 😜 (@danny_demi_defi) April 16, 2026

10.

What Hegsdeath prayed was not just wrong, it was almost completely wrong. Did anyone notice? Tarantino created the speech by using the last line (only real part) Adding King James-style flourishes Borrowing phrases from other sources like Kurosawa films, and martial arts films pic.twitter.com/3D4SbXKU3q — William Owen (@Bill_Owen) April 16, 2026

11.

They’re going after the pope now so it’s obvious they’re gonna say the Bible was false and they’re gonna rewrite it. But they’re gonna add Trump’s name instead. — Veronica Inconetti (@VInconetti) April 16, 2026

12.

And there won’t even be a blip about it because it’s just another crazy in days full of crazy — Corrine (@MiddletownNW) April 16, 2026

13.

Let’s get rid of mediocrity and bring back DEI immediately. This is mortifying. https://t.co/2OLg9zUXyf — Millennial Edition (@MillennialEdit1) April 16, 2026

14.

Haha, the whole point was that he realized he was the evil man…? — Norse of Nature (@ArnesenAndreas) April 16, 2026

15.

Can these assholes go one day without degrading the catholic church — Dog Faced Pony Soldier™ (@D0gFacedPony) April 16, 2026

16.

A writer at The Onion just threw another article in the trash before walking into traffic — Snorkbox (@Snorkbox) April 16, 2026

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Trump followed up Doctor Jesus with another borderline blasphemous post, and Sarah Palin (yes, that one!) had the perfect funny response

Source: Twitter @Mollyploofkins