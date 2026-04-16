Politics donald trump mike johnson the pope

Trump lapdog Mike Johnson just told the Pope to keep his nose out of politics and these A++ comebacks were all gospel

Saul Hutson. Updated April 16th, 2026

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The separation between church and state is getting wider. And nastier.

As Donald Trump continues to post blasphemous memes all over social media, his cronies are stuck trying to defend him against the Pope’s (entirely justifiable) critiques.

The latest sacrificial lamb to ham it up in front of the camera is US Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson.

Johnson was asked about Trump’s antagonistic attitude towards the Pope.

“He was asking for it” is a scorching hot take from the overtly religious Johnson.

It’s a stunning admission that essentially reveals that Trump now trumps God in Johnson’s book.

The hypocrisy police came swarming to the scene on social media to point out the ridiculous nature of Johnson’s defense.

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