Trump lapdog Mike Johnson just told the Pope to keep his nose out of politics and these A++ comebacks were all gospel

Politics donald trump mike johnson the pope

The separation between church and state is getting wider. And nastier.

As Donald Trump continues to post blasphemous memes all over social media, his cronies are stuck trying to defend him against the Pope’s (entirely justifiable) critiques.

The latest sacrificial lamb to ham it up in front of the camera is US Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson.

Johnson was asked about Trump’s antagonistic attitude towards the Pope.

Mike Johnson says the Pope had it coming: “A religious leader can say anything they want, but obviously if you wade into political waters, you should expect some political response and I think the Pope has received some of that. Frankly I was taken a bit aback by him saying… pic.twitter.com/QIaohyNUHy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 15, 2026

“He was asking for it” is a scorching hot take from the overtly religious Johnson.

It’s a stunning admission that essentially reveals that Trump now trumps God in Johnson’s book.

The hypocrisy police came swarming to the scene on social media to point out the ridiculous nature of Johnson’s defense.

1.

MAGA has gone from calling Trump the peace candidate and claiming that Kamala was bad because she would start wars… …to fighting with the Pope because the Pope said war is bad https://t.co/aAb1bKtq0u — C-Bo the Eggman (@CBoTheEggman) April 15, 2026

2.

Republicans suddenly want religion out of politics lol https://t.co/eXgcJ4pwWf — Erik Anderson (@AwardsWatchErik) April 15, 2026

3.

If Republicans want religion out of politics, why they fuck are they forcing public schools to teach the Bible? They’ve got prayer breakfasts where millionaires say their big guy just like Jesus, but if the Pope says, “Hey, rampant killing is bad,” suddenly they’re all secular https://t.co/SiJiVpJlHz — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) April 15, 2026

4.

This talking-point implodes on impact. Yes, the Pope knows all about just war doctrine, and no, this is not a just war (it fails all criteria). Leo’s point was theological: God’s way is nonviolence; it is blasphemy to invoke divine sanction on warmongering. https://t.co/x7jIBO14oE — Austen Ivereigh (@austeni) April 15, 2026

5.

The Pope is forcing them to reveal that MAGA’s true alignment is not towards Christ but towards Trump. You can’t serve two masters, Mike Johnson. You should know that scripture. — Pastor Ben (@BenjaminPDixon) April 15, 2026

6.