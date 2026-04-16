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Which swearwords do Brits find the most offensive? Take your f-ing pick from this lot

Poke Staff. Updated April 16th, 2026

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In 2025, YouGov turned its attention to the issue of swear words, and amongst other things, it asked the public this question –

“Which swear words do Britons find the most offensive?”

There were some shoo-ins …and one notable example that baffled everyone. Here’s the result.

Some seemed a bit too American to have warranted inclusion, and one seemed – well, made up. It cropped up a few times in these excellent responses.

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