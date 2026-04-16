Nigel Farage unveiled where he’d send refugees coming to the UK and even perennial Farage watcher James O’Brien was taken aback

Politics james o'brien nigel farage

Never let it be said that Nigel Farage hasn’t been busy getting his fucks, sorry, ducks in a row in the event he enters Downing Street some time around 2029.

Indeed, he’s even sealed agreements with two foreign powers where he hopes to send people coming from abroad to the UK although it is so off the wall even LBC’s estimable James O’Brien – a perennial Farage watcher – was taken aback.

But that’s enough from us. Run VT!

‘Why has he been in secret negotiations with them?!' Even James O’Brien, the ‘veteran chronicler of Farage's hideousness’, is surprised by who the Reform leader is willing to strike a deal with. pic.twitter.com/UXxtH8J6eI — LBC (@LBC) April 15, 2026

And these people said it best.

Says everything you need to know especially when the majority of those who would be sent back would be tortured or slaughtered https://t.co/X8xFn0F8VO — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) April 15, 2026

Even James O’Brien, the ‘veteran chronicler of Farage's hideousness’, is surprised by who the Reform leader is willing to strike a deal with.

pic.twitter.com/7MXKBJWchI — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% 🇪🇺🐟🇬🇧🏴‍☠️🦠💙 (@g_gosden) April 15, 2026

So the Taliban have been in talks with a man who has 8 MPs about immigration policy in 2029 at the earliest. pic.twitter.com/2zPQI37YwI — thedevilstuna (@thedevilstuna) April 15, 2026

The simple answer to why he is conducting secret negotiations. HE IS A TRAITOR — Niall Bar (@the_niallbar) April 15, 2026

I believe Farage, he’s been in negotiations with Madeupiam and Neverappen. — Rob (@Rob__Friar) April 15, 2026

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James O’Brien just had the perfect final word on that ‘Trump as Jesus’ pic and it’s a minute and a bit very well spent

Source @LBC