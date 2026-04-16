Politics james o'brien nigel farage

Nigel Farage unveiled where he’d send refugees coming to the UK and even perennial Farage watcher James O’Brien was taken aback

John Plunkett. Updated April 16th, 2026

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Never let it be said that Nigel Farage hasn’t been busy getting his fucks, sorry, ducks in a row in the event he enters Downing Street some time around 2029.

Indeed, he’s even sealed agreements with two foreign powers where he hopes to send people coming from abroad to the UK although it is so off the wall even LBC’s estimable James O’Brien – a perennial Farage watcher – was taken aback.

But that’s enough from us. Run VT!

And these people said it best.

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James O’Brien just had the perfect final word on that ‘Trump as Jesus’ pic and it’s a minute and a bit very well spent

Source @LBC