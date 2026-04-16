Life flying ryanair

American minds were blown by how cheap airline tickets are over here and Ryanair’s response was first class

John Plunkett. Updated April 16th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Time now to return to the cultural – or more accurately, commercial – chasm that frequently yawns between the UK and the good ol’ US of A.

In this case, the cost of air travel, after San Francisco tech type @alexkehr shared his shock – and awe – at just how cheaply you can snap up European airline tickets.

And it prompted quite the response.

A few people spotted the carrier in this particular case …

… and it is to them that we give the A++ final word.

Boom.

Source @Ryanair