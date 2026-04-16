American minds were blown by how cheap airline tickets are over here and Ryanair’s response was first class

Life flying ryanair

Time now to return to the cultural – or more accurately, commercial – chasm that frequently yawns between the UK and the good ol’ US of A.

In this case, the cost of air travel, after San Francisco tech type @alexkehr shared his shock – and awe – at just how cheaply you can snap up European airline tickets.

the american mind (me) cannot comprehend european airline flight prices can i just book all 190 seats for $3400 and have a private 737 flight? pic.twitter.com/xPCy5VJ9Zy — Alex Kehr (@alexkehr) April 15, 2026

And it prompted quite the response.

yes, but only get one luggage — aleks bykhun (@caffeinum) April 15, 2026

i can handle that — Alex Kehr (@alexkehr) April 15, 2026

“The USA doesn’t need high speed rail we have these things called planes!” Europe with high speed rail and $18 flights: https://t.co/g7OUHipI6G — Hayden (@the_transit_guy) April 15, 2026

Yes, but it goes up as seat count reduces

Probably like $8k — Max Rovensky (@MaxRovensky) April 15, 2026

great deal for a private 737 — Alex Kehr (@alexkehr) April 15, 2026

“How can I ruin this for everyone?” – yank proverb https://t.co/WdMKl7TAXS — 6’2shin (@2SHIN) April 15, 2026

i wonder if you get 1 boarding pass or 190 passes — CoinTerminal (@CoinTerminal) April 15, 2026

1 giant boarding pass — Alex Kehr (@alexkehr) April 15, 2026

There’s this trope in America that well, Europe has high speed trains but we have the interstate system and airports and that’s superior! Except Europe has both better freeways and airports, and airfare is much cheaper there than in the US. We’re just getting screwed. https://t.co/jM1PJ9dIC1 — legal YIMBY alien (@YIMBYPoland) April 15, 2026

A few people spotted the carrier in this particular case …

> Ryanair He doesn’t know — HakureiRyan (@HakureiRyan) April 15, 2026

This is Ryanair so it isn’t actually a seat, but the right to attempt to cling to the exterior of the fuselage. It’s a pretty short flight so it might be worth it anyway. — Badgerhound (@Badgerhound1) April 15, 2026

… and it is to them that we give the A++ final word.

Boom.

lmao you’d buy all 190 seats and they’d still ask you to move to the back to balance the weight — Jurban 🏖️ (@jurbankvng) April 15, 2026

Let’s break it down: One way flight: $18

Return flight: $343

Half decent seat that doesn’t lead to such restricted circulation you end up with a double leg amputation: $21 each way

Soggy Sandwich: $9 each way

Bad coffee: $6 each way

Bag of M&Ms: $5 each way

1 piece of hand… — Sam (@SamCKx) April 15, 2026

Source @Ryanair