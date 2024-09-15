The Guy Who Decides really hit the back of the net with this explanation of the Premier League

Entertainment football Jimmy Rees

Jimmy Rees has been at it again, and by ‘it’ we mean savagely describing the craziest features of something while pretending to invent it.

Honestly, it makes more sense if you just watch the sketch.

“Hello, is that Norway? Get me a Norwegian blond-haired robot.”

We’d say “poor Jason”, but at least he doesn’t support Everton.

Here’s what TikTok users thought of Jimmy’s insights.

It’s funny because it’s true. Like, there is not even a single embellishment in the whole video.

Tikmarktok

Where’s @Ryan Reynolds?

Auston I can tell you where he is not … the Premier League.

Jimmy Rees

I firmly believe this is how it actually went down.

iSoyCapitan

‘OIL’ is so real.

Jarell Quansah

“Open a window” “did you fart?” Had my kids in stitches. Fart jokes.

Kate Hazell

This is a documentary. All true.

Sarah G

Side note – you’re giving everyone Canadian millennial PTSD with that blue Collins Robert dictionary.

Guy Incognito

I need a shirt that says “The oil always wins.”

Hugh_genitals

As an English football fan, I think this is the best way to describe the Premier League that I have ever seen.

Steph

7 being able to win is generous.

cazzyb27

The Haaland comment is top notch.

Chris

Also let some Welsh teams play in the English league for some reason.

Dan

Terrible idea….but we still live for it.

UNDERCOVERSUPERSTAR

Arse Factoids (yes, really) had this suggestion.

Put it on TV, on really expensive TV channels, and 3 completely different channels, but if the game is on Sat at 3pm no english ppl can watch it Jason, only foreigners can watch 3pm Saturday games.

As if they’d do that. Oh!

READ MORE

The Guy Who Decides has really gone for Gold on the Olympics

Source Jimmy Rees Image Screengrab