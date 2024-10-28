Just in time for Christmas – the ‘Jesus trains a Viking in MMA’ film we’ve all been praying for – 19 yonder-star reviews

Entertainment films

It’s almost November, and many people’s thoughts are about to turn from Halloween to Christmas, which is why some TV channels and production companies have already got the holiday films cued up. Expect lots of Santas, Christmas miracles, snow, and Jesus training an orphaned Viking in MMA. Wait – what?

HOLY F—ING SH– THIS IS REAL I THOUGHT THIS WAS A JOKE BUT IT'S REAL THIS IS A REAL MOVIE ABOUT JESUS CHRIST TRAINING A GUY TO DO MMA IN ANCIENT JERUSALEM HOLY WTF pic.twitter.com/JtSMEWWLor — Bob Chipman bobchipman.bsky.social (@the_moviebob) October 25, 2024

Film reviewer Bob Chipman – MovieBob – was understandably gobsmacked by the revelation.

THIS IS A REAL MOVIE I'M GONNA FALL OFF MY SEAT IN THIS BAR WTF "JESUS CHRIST: MMA COACH" THE HELL IS THIS??? pic.twitter.com/cVmsYTT6uN — Bob Chipman bobchipman.bsky.social (@the_moviebob) October 25, 2024

He wasn’t the only one.

I have no joke. https://t.co/XA3kuSYByI — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) October 25, 2024

Turn the other cheek, so I can uppercut you before you can blink. ~ Evangelical Jesus https://t.co/PrpUb2cCYl — Axel Folio, PhD,Moo Deng's getaway driver (@ISASaxonists) October 25, 2024

The Godfather II just lost its place as the greatest movie ever made!! https://t.co/b3Rounje8G — Tony Kent (@TonyKent_Writes) October 25, 2024

“You’ve seen Christ on the cross, this December he’s bringing the check hook too.” https://t.co/Pv0mMw2QOg — Zane Simon (@TheZaneSimon) October 25, 2024

Can't wait to see the famous Sermon on the Full Mount https://t.co/uRzGa6d3B6 pic.twitter.com/I4WJrbsa3Q — Josh Johnson (@JoshtheSandwich) October 25, 2024

Someone told the producers about Biblical scholars' "Principle of Embarassment" and they badly misunderstood. I will totally watch this movie, BTW. https://t.co/oQSXl3zPBu — Jason Rheins (@DrJasonRheins) October 25, 2024

I think we get so caught up in talking about modern American Evangelicalism’s racism, misogyny, and psychotic homophobia that we overlook how tacky and devoid of good taste it is too. https://t.co/OuKQrFQvgr — Ryan Dooley (@DooleyNoted90) October 25, 2024

I do not have Jesus Christ MMA the movie on my bingo card. What. https://t.co/WzxoFbIJn6 — Mike Collins (@MIKECOLLINS99) October 25, 2024

