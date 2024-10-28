Politics conservatives Robert jenrick

The long-awaited ‘working class and proud of Britain’ episode of ‘What Was Robert Jenrick Thinking?’ just dropped

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 28th, 2024

The Tory leadership race has boiled down to two candidates – Robert Jenrick and Kemi Badenoch. To put it simply – if you thought good sense might have been about to prevail, that ship has well and truly sailed.

In his latest push for support, Jenrick has released a video that is so toe-curlingly cringeworthy that it wouldn’t have made the cut for Alan Partridge.

Brace yourself.

Hands up if you believe a single person has said Robert Jenrick can’t be leader of the Conservative Party because he’s from the Midlands. We just want to know where to direct the targeted ads selling bridges and magic beans.

Fair play to these people for uncringing enough to leave a comment.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

Honest Bob Jenrick – man of the people.

Source Robert Jenrick Image Screengrab