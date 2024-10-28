The long-awaited ‘working class and proud of Britain’ episode of ‘What Was Robert Jenrick Thinking?’ just dropped

Politics conservatives Robert jenrick

The Tory leadership race has boiled down to two candidates – Robert Jenrick and Kemi Badenoch. To put it simply – if you thought good sense might have been about to prevail, that ship has well and truly sailed.

In his latest push for support, Jenrick has released a video that is so toe-curlingly cringeworthy that it wouldn’t have made the cut for Alan Partridge.

Brace yourself.

I’m not embarrassed about where I’m from, about having to work, or about loving my country. You shouldn’t be either. pic.twitter.com/WbzuL9kkLo — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) October 26, 2024

Hands up if you believe a single person has said Robert Jenrick can’t be leader of the Conservative Party because he’s from the Midlands. We just want to know where to direct the targeted ads selling bridges and magic beans.

Fair play to these people for uncringing enough to leave a comment.

1.

Everything about this video is normal. Totally normal. https://t.co/zVCoWoqJOD — Robert Popper (@robertpopper) October 26, 2024

2.

3.

You were privately educated and you went to one of the most elite colleges at Cambridge university. None of the above has anything to do with love of country. https://t.co/fkVW8MoBwf — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 26, 2024

4.

‘Some people say I shouldn’t be leader of the Conservative Party because I’m from the Midlands’ is a truly insane thing to say https://t.co/9kP1mEM8vH — Megan Corton Scott (@mcortonscott) October 26, 2024

5.

‘With hands that do dishes they’re as soft as his head

With vile mean Tory dickhead…’ Robert Jenrick’s latest leadership ad was clearly produced on a budget not exceeding a tenner… He’s now a working class Brummie in his last ditch bid for victory pic.twitter.com/Dbk0qPGSkA — Stuzi (@stuzi_pants) October 26, 2024

6.

How dare you address me while you are doing the dishes you slovenly oik. https://t.co/5iIEcFoV9W — Paul Stothard (@paul_stothard) October 27, 2024

7.

This is like a Monty Python sketch.

Starmer: "My father was a toolmaker, so I am working class."

Badenoch: "I once did a shift in McDonald's, so I am even more working class."

Jenrick: "I am the most working class as I come from the Midlands and used to wash dishes!" — Charlie Howarth (@CharlieHowarth1) October 26, 2024

8.

The background music is insane. The man is washing up and it sounds like a final boss fight. — James Jefferys (@James_Jefferys) October 27, 2024

9.

Jenrick went to private school, practiced as a M&A lawyer in London and Moscow and was an auctioneer at Christie’s before being parachuted into a safe seat at the age of 33. https://t.co/nOpQ4luYLf pic.twitter.com/lEbxWE7P12 — David Talbot (@_DaveTalbot) October 26, 2024

10.

The restaurant where you used to clean dishes as a teenager, still can’t afford a commercial dishwasher, perfectly illustrating the UK’s productivity problem the Tories didn’t fix in 14 years. https://t.co/oT7SjmdK8G — DL (@Goldbirdwing) October 26, 2024

11.

I see Kemi's "working class because I once worked in Maccy D's" and raise you this. Hilarious. Waiting for the hi-viz. https://t.co/gZDYUGpacs — jorge (@antartica81) October 26, 2024

12.

Thought this was a cillit bang advertisement — zero zone (@grumpsgamesnet) October 26, 2024

13.

You might think that he is middle-class, because he went to private school and then Cambridge, and worked as a solicitor before becoming a minister. But as a teenager he had a Saturday job, and he is proud of Britain, so in fact he is working-class. https://t.co/Zn6pFkzNk6 — David Broder (@broderly) October 26, 2024

14.

I’m proud of my country apart from the tories and what they’ve done to it. — Jamie Smart (@jamiesmart) October 26, 2024

15.

FOR THE LOVE OF GOD ROBERT *RINSE* THOSE DISHES https://t.co/RY8Mh1MIwP — Joanna Hardy-Susskind (@Joanna__Hardy) October 26, 2024

16.

Tory MPs do a minimum wage jobs once and talk about it for the rest of their lives. I’ve washed dishes and worked in fast food, it’s not that deep https://t.co/XpIQXwySf0 — Craig (@twinfleeks1) October 27, 2024

17.

Missed the first few frames, and not being full screen I thought he was standing at a urinal at first pic.twitter.com/UfHZi4pqoQ — Dave (a.k.a. Mr Roast) (@Captain_Retro) October 26, 2024

Honest Bob Jenrick – man of the people.

From your Wikipedia page. Is it true? If yes, try again on the 'working class' spiel. pic.twitter.com/ec0bq5FnPa — David Noble (@DavidPNoble63) October 26, 2024

One of Robert Jenrick's houses has it's own Wikipedia page. https://t.co/tWPgOeTkGA https://t.co/f150O77DVH — Joe (@droedmawr) October 26, 2024

