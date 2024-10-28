Not everyone liked Chappell Roan confronting a photographer and this A++ response was surely the only one you need

Celebrity Chappell roan comebacks showbiz

Singer Chappell Roan has gone wildly viral for the moment she angrily confronted a photographer on the red carpet.

The Pink Pony Club star had beef with the snapper over something they’d done at the MTV Music Video Awards last month, and took it up with them in no uncertain terms at the premiere of Olivia Rodrigo’s new tour film, GUTS.

oh i love herrr pic.twitter.com/2qdyuaV94x — chappell roan hd / please credit if you repost! (@chappellroan4k) October 26, 2024

And while it had lots of people standing up and applauding, not everyone loved it, including this person, who suggested she wouldn’t make it (any further) in the music industry if she carried on like that.

hate to say it but she’s not gonna make it very long as a top name in the industry pic.twitter.com/94tvoS0p8J — skye (@_lightuptheskye) October 26, 2024

And of all the comebacks it prompted …

because she stood up to someone for being rude to her? you just want her to let them be rude to her and break her down? pls be fr — sean⸆⸉ (@wanderednights) October 26, 2024

How?? She set healthy boundaries. I think she’s gonna fucking soar bc of it. — ⚸ unhinged luminary ⚸ (@baddwitxh888) October 26, 2024

Could you be quiet? She’s setting an example for all the girlies of how to hold someone accountable for their disrespect. — Lillias Right (@RightLillias) October 26, 2024

people were praising tom holland bc he stood up against the paparazzi and when chappell does it suddenly “she’s not gonna make it” — reina (@reiputation13) October 26, 2024

Fully disagree. She’s standing up for herself and holding disrespectful paparazzi/photographers accountable for their actions when they’ve been treating celebrities like zoo animals for years, this also includes weird stalker fans. — ️ (@caysmanuscript) October 26, 2024

takes like this are why the industry is the way it is — valari⸆⸉ (@valarirussak) October 26, 2024

This is exactly how they should act. — TechWhirl Ultimate (@TechWhirlUlt) October 26, 2024

She'll do just fine, because in today's world, people that love pop stars actually really dig people setting boundaries.

Try it, sometime. — Ron Rozycki ️‍ (@BastrdOfMuppets) October 26, 2024

… this one surely nailed it.

Bjork punching that reporter would’ve put all of you nerds in the hospital for a week https://t.co/4iYIQjJsQC — No. 1 Pickleball Anti (@shelbyboring) October 26, 2024

Indeed!

To conclude …

“She’s not gonna make it very long as a top name in the industry” you are a random 16 year old with a fucking X account, not an executive. Also if she doesn’t “make it long in the industry” it’s because you all are being fucking ANNOYING about everything she does. — No. 1 Pickleball Anti (@shelbyboring) October 26, 2024

And also, just in case you don’t remember.

