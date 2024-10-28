Celebrity Chappell roan comebacks showbiz

Not everyone liked Chappell Roan confronting a photographer and this A++ response was surely the only one you need

John Plunkett. Updated October 28th, 2024

Singer Chappell Roan has gone wildly viral for the moment she angrily confronted a photographer on the red carpet.

The Pink Pony Club star had beef with the snapper over something they’d done at the MTV Music Video Awards last month, and took it up with them in no uncertain terms at the premiere of Olivia Rodrigo’s new tour film, GUTS.

And while it had lots of people standing up and applauding, not everyone loved it, including this person, who suggested she wouldn’t make it (any further) in the music industry if she carried on like that.

And of all the comebacks it prompted …

… this one surely nailed it.

Indeed!

To conclude …

And also, just in case you don’t remember.

