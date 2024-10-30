A student’s note complaining about their neighbour’s noisy sex was good but the reply was even better

Weird World funny sex

We’ve all had neighbours who’ve made more noise that we would like them to. And sometimes the noise they make – there’s no easy way of saying this – is coming from the bedroom (other rooms are available).

This student found themselves in exactly that situation so they thought they’d do something about it. They wrote them a note, as shared by @pigletfartface on Twitter.



‘Hello neighbour. Please have sex a little more quietly please. Some of us are trying to nap and not be reminded how alone I am. Feel free to make all the love you want. Just please, make it nasty at a lower volume. Thank you!’

And we’re very glad they did because they got this reply and it makes all that lost sleep worthwhile.

Dearest neighbours, I’m so so incredibly sorry about that. I didn’t realize how loud I was being, and ya know, sometimes having loud sex is low key kinda hot but obviously at your cost, which I apologize so sincerely for. I’m so so sorry, I hope this hasn’t occurred too often, and thanks so much for the incredible and hilarious card. I will for sure try to make it nasty at a significantly lower level. And hey, don’t you worry, you’re not alone forever. The right person will come along when the time comes. I was single for 18 years. Haha. Once again, I apologize so sincerely and deeply. Sorry, Room 338.

And just in case that wasn’t sweet enough, they also included a bar of chocolate.

Source Twitter @pigletfartface H/T Indy100