Politics Tony Blair

MPs should take note of Tony Blair’s surprisingly honest response to a PMQs question

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 30th, 2024

Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) has always been a lively affair, and not necessarily in a good way.

Some of those at the despatch box have been better at thinking on their feet – whether that meant giving thorough responses, sassy comebacks, or downright lies.

A clip of a PMQs featuring then PM Tony Blair has just resurfaced, and it’s a refreshingly honest moment that we’d quite like to see more of.

There was also this …it was clearly all go on the Isle of Wight.

In the age of so rarely hearing a question answered, we can’t help but wonder how often “I don’t know” might be the real response.

Of course, it being Tony Blair, not all interpretations were particularly sympathetic. For example …

Ann Howarth‘s curiosity was piqued.

We don’t know. We’re not trawling through Hansard, but we can confirm that Pets At Rest is still in business. Happy news for sad pet owners.

