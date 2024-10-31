Buzz Aldrin has come out for Donald Trump and Robin Ince’s fabulous comeback was out of this world

Celebrity buzz aldrin donald trump US elections

We’ve always had a lot of time for Buzz Aldrin, whether it was lamping that moon landings denier or turning up on the BBC’s much missed Stargazing Live.

So it was with heavy heart that we read today that the second man to walk on the moon has come out in support of Donald Trump.

Buzz Aldrin: “I believe we are best served by voting for Donald Trump. I wholeheartedly endorse him for President of the United States” — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) October 30, 2024

In a lengthy statement which we don’t have room for here (or anywhere) Aldrin said he was ‘impressed’ by Trump’s enthusiasm for “human space exploration” and how his first administration had made it a ‘policy of high importance again.’

Space Force, folks!

And while it prompted no end of comment, as you might imagine …

send him back to the moon and leave him there https://t.co/ehSSw4ZF7J — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) October 30, 2024

Just two friends bonding over coming in second place. https://t.co/0ZEGSSM0Fi — Daniel Kibblesmith (@kibblesmith) October 30, 2024

You either die a hero or live long enough to endorse a fascist sleaze. https://t.co/DUZPEkzlWH — A.R. Moxon (@JuliusGoat) October 30, 2024

this isn’t buzz aldrin. it’s the moon golem that replaced him. https://t.co/mJBdIXS5S9 — staid scared stupid (@staidindoors) October 30, 2024

… the best response went to the great comedian, actor, writer and presenter Robin Ince over on Threads (what do you mean you’re not on Threads yet?)

Post by @robinince1969 View on Threads

‘Buzz Aldrin endorses Trump – must be weird for Trump supporters to be excited that someone they don’t believe landed on the Moon is endorsing their favourite candidate’

Out of this world!

This response surely summed it up for a lot of people.

‘This has upset me more than I expected it to. He’s been to space, set foot on the moon and seen all of humanity from afar. How the f-ck do you then choose to endorse Trump.’

wurzle

Quite right.

And Aldrin’s pronouncement makes this, back from when Trump was in the White House, an even weirder (and less funny) watch.

Since 94-year old Buzz Aldrin is trending… pic.twitter.com/90iwnKpYMx — Jim Stewartson, Counterinsurgent (@jimstewartson) October 30, 2024

