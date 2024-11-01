Twitter tweets of the week

25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Poke Staff. Updated November 1st, 2024

We’re mere days away from the US election now, and no matter which side of the Atlantic you’re on, it’s definitely squeaky bum time.

Which is why this is as good a time as any to allow yourself a little distraction and, hopefully, a bit of a laugh. We’ve found 25 excellent posts from the last week that deserve a bit of love.

We hope you enjoy them as much as we did.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2