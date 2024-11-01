An American asked non-Americans to explain what they find weird about the US – 19 eye-opening replies

US weird world

Over on Twitter, the account Time Capsule Tales asked its non-American followers who have visited the US for their suggestions of the ‘weirdest thing about America that Americans don’t realize is weird?’.

It generated a lot of funny, frank and informative replies which highlighted how the USA is seen by outsiders as being a bit of a basket case.

Let’s jump right in…

Non-Americans who have been to the US: What is the weirdest thing about America that Americans don’t realize is weird? — Time Capsule Tales (@timecaptales) October 23, 2024

Ask and ye shall receive.

1.

Inches, pounds & miles. You are torturing your engineers. — Lty McFreely (@Vote4YourLeader) October 23, 2024

2.

The horrible gap in toilet stalls. — Michael Fowlie (@mwfowlie) October 23, 2024

3.

Taxes at the check out so you don’t know how much anything actually costs in the store before you buy it! The huge additional cost of constant tipping. — Keith Redmond (@ExCllrRedmond) October 23, 2024

4.

Guns are more easily to get than healthy food. — Erwin (@erwindeg) October 23, 2024

5.

The amount of advertising for medication. — Britta Landeck (@BrittaLandeck) October 23, 2024

6.

Size of dishes in restaurants. — Yoav Fischer (@thematidog) October 23, 2024

7.

The amount of sugar or even worse corn syrup, in common bread. — Britta Landeck (@BrittaLandeck) October 23, 2024

8.

Tipping. You guys are crazy with that stuff. Need to pay decent wages for employees. — The Proving Ground (@The_EngineerMMA) October 23, 2024

9.