Rich people are busy moaning about the Budget but this farmer’s complaint about the NHS surely takes every single biscuit

It was budget week, as if you hadn’t noticed, and the more wealthy who complain about it, the better it gets.

A slightly (wildly) over simplistic take, obviously, but you might very well be thinking that too after you listen to this farmer on the phone to LBC’s James O’Brien.

He was one of no end of rich people ringing the station about being hard done by, but for a man with a £3.5m estate to take aim at the apparently ‘overpaid’ and ‘overstaffed’ nursing profession, well this one takes every single biscuit.

“It’s not a good look mate.”@mrjamesob debates inheritance tax with farmer Steve, who seems ‘envious’ of a nurse administrator’s pension…while owning an estate worth £3.5million. pic.twitter.com/Ojs1UnE3U3 — LBC (@LBC) October 31, 2024

You might need to get your blood pressure checked after listening to that. Shouldn’t be a problem what with all those excess nurses, right?

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

LBC’s phones have been ringing off the hook with very rich people explaining why they’ve been hard done by. https://t.co/NLCpogYWqz — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 31, 2024

I just think the British people are conditioned from an early age to accept the social hierarchy ingrained in the society, whether they’re at the top or bottom. This man believes he has a right to have superior benefits to anyone he deems to be below his station. Sad. — Aaron T (@Thomo420o) October 31, 2024

People like Steve need their head rattling, how can you be sitting on £3.5 million worth of property & begrudge a nurse her dues. What a fucking moron. https://t.co/xfbU6V44WY — Kez (@Rozkez67) October 31, 2024

It’s sad to see people resorting to attacking other workers, undermining the valuable work they do, because of something the government has introduced. I guess all the NHS deserves is a clap, eh? As long as it’s not compensatory? ‘Too many nurses’ – heard it all now. ‍♀️ https://t.co/z7BMoHDlka — Lateisha Holland (@HollandLateisha) October 31, 2024

Nailed it perfectly https://t.co/qLCQXJh6VF — James Graham (@JamesGrahamAuth) October 31, 2024

Amazing how a farmer knows the correct staffing level in a health setting. — django (@Jonatha42511730) October 31, 2024

Just in the interests of balance and all that, not everyone agreed with the LBC man’s take.

So, if all farmers cashed in their estates what do we eat? The Great Leap Forward didn’t work out too well, James… — Pete Watson (@Postwoke_Pete) October 31, 2024

His estate (land) is worth £3.5 million, that doesn’t mean he can go to the bank and draw out a couple of fields to pay his mortgage… — Helen (@Hells4Heroes) October 31, 2024

James is a condescending idiot. Farms are land rich, cash poor. If he doesn’t know this he really should not be talking to farmers and insulting them so — Jules Michele (@Queenshandbag1) October 31, 2024

And yet, it was all about the attitude. Wan’t it?

