Rich people are busy moaning about the Budget but this farmer’s complaint about the NHS surely takes every single biscuit

John Plunkett. Updated November 1st, 2024

It was budget week, as if you hadn’t noticed, and the more wealthy who complain about it, the better it gets.

A slightly (wildly) over simplistic take, obviously, but you might very well be thinking that too after you listen to this farmer on the phone to LBC’s James O’Brien.

He was one of no end of rich people ringing the station about being hard done by, but for a man with a £3.5m estate to take aim at the apparently ‘overpaid’ and ‘overstaffed’ nursing profession, well this one takes every single biscuit.

You might need to get your blood pressure checked after listening to that. Shouldn’t be a problem what with all those excess nurses, right?

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

Just in the interests of balance and all that, not everyone agreed with the LBC man’s take.

And yet, it was all about the attitude. Wan’t it?

