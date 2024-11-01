Science anti-vaxxers takedowns

This anti-vaxxer’s Covid vaccine argument has a hole so big it’s visible from space

John Plunkett. Updated November 1st, 2024

This is far from the first post we’ve written about anti-vaxxers, and it surely won’t be the last.

But every now and again the argument they put forward is so bizarre and wrong-headed that we start to question whether they can possibly be serious or not.

Most of the time, alas, it turns out that yes, they are being serious. But this guy, well, this guy is testing us to our very limits with this particular Covid vaccine argument.

Have a watch and make your own mind up!

And there appeared to be plenty of people only too happy to agree …

Despite it having a hole in the argument so big it was visible from space …

READ MORE

Naomi Wolf’s on conspiracy theory high alert after coming out for Trump but not everyone was convinced

Source @TONYxTWO