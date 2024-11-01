This anti-vaxxer’s Covid vaccine argument has a hole so big it’s visible from space

Science anti-vaxxers takedowns

This is far from the first post we’ve written about anti-vaxxers, and it surely won’t be the last.

But every now and again the argument they put forward is so bizarre and wrong-headed that we start to question whether they can possibly be serious or not.

Most of the time, alas, it turns out that yes, they are being serious. But this guy, well, this guy is testing us to our very limits with this particular Covid vaccine argument.

Have a watch and make your own mind up!

If the vaccine was so great — why is it so easy to find people who regret taking it but not a single person who regrets not taking it?? Spot on pic.twitter.com/n7YmRMbBCk — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) June 16, 2024

And there appeared to be plenty of people only too happy to agree …

Didn’t take it, and I think it will be a decision that helps save my life. So many of my friends are dead who did. — Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News (@unhealthytruth) June 17, 2024

Despite it having a hole in the argument so big it was visible from space …

Many of the mooks who regret not taking it are too busy being dead to shitpost on social media. https://t.co/zeWe6RbXln — David Simon (@AoDespair) June 18, 2024

There are a few million who probably regret not taking it who aren’t available for comment. Is this a real question? — TrumpWillLookGreatinOrange #resist #FBR (@BDNTWLGIO) June 17, 2024

Can’t think of a single reason the regretful unvaccinated folk are not speaking up. Not one. https://t.co/NE7u4Vacp0 — Neil McMahon (@NeilMcMahon) June 18, 2024

You can’t “regret” not taking it if you are dead, you realize that right? — Joe Albanese ✨ (@AlbaneseJoe) June 17, 2024

Source @TONYxTWO