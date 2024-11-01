In today’s WTF News, Tucker Carlson recalls being attacked by a demon – 17 devilishly good takedowns

Weird World MAGA tucker carlson

Tucker Carlson, that bastion of Christian ideals who is currently heavily engaged in trying to re-elect an adjudicated rapist to the White House, appeared on a YouTube channel called ‘Christianities?‘, during which he share a supernatural anecdote.

“I woke up, and I couldn’t breathe, and I thought I was going to suffocate. And I walked around outside and then I walked in and my wife and dogs had not woken up. And they’re very light sleepers. And then I had these terrible pains on my rib cage and on my shoulder, and I was just in my boxer shorts and I went and flipped on the light in the bathroom, and I had four claw marks on either side underneath my arms and on my left shoulder. And they’re bleeding.”

The timing had us wondering if it was a Halloween prank, but after other people joined in, we quickly realised it was actually a right-wing grift. We’ve yet to find out what the payoff is expected to be …probably Trump-themed demon repellant amulets or an anti-claw jacket or something.

These were the other people.

There wasn’t a whole lot of sympathy for his demon attack – or belief.

Tucker Carlson says he was physically attacked by a demon in bed at night: “I had four claw marks on either side underneath my arms and on my left shoulder. And they’re bleeding.” Totally normal and not weird at all. pic.twitter.com/ew00386CvA — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 31, 2024

I can't tell the difference between comedy and seriousness in US anymore… — Sváťa Barek (@BarekSvata) October 31, 2024

Bullpuckey. A demon would have NO reason to attack Tucker Carlson https://t.co/XvnooO01jn — Reginald D Hunter (@reginalddhunter) November 1, 2024

A demon attacked Tucker Carlson? Whatever happened to professional courtesy? — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) October 31, 2024

It was me — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 1, 2024

Alex Jones says he can confirm Tucker Carlson’s claim that he was mauled and physically assaulted and bloodied in the middle of the night while he was sleeping by a spiritual demon, and says this is happening to other people. This is MAGA. pic.twitter.com/rLfiyl8MdO — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 31, 2024

I used to think he was just a lying grifter. I’ve come to believe he’s a lunatic. — Hey Jo (@joe_jo4) November 1, 2024

Of all the things that have never happened in the history of the world, this Tucker vs a demon shit is at least in the top 3. Demons don’t attack themselves. That’s a waste of resources. #DemsUnited #USDemocracy https://t.co/aeGKo3FolM pic.twitter.com/1UJqFFes68 — Dittie (@DittiePE) November 1, 2024

