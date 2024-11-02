A Trump supporter asked “are we garbage or are we Nazis” and, well, you can guess the responses

US donald trump US presidential election

Just a few more long, stressful days until the 2024 US presidential election finally takes place – and until then we must take our fun where we can.

One of Donald Trump’s supporters, crypto influencer Tiffany Fong, has been very het up ever since President Joe Biden seemed to imply that Trump’s supporters were “garbage”.

This prompted Tiffany to ask:

wait so are we garbage or are we nazis ??? — Tiffany Fong (@TiffanyFong_) October 30, 2024

Well, you can imagine the range of responses, many of which invoked a famous song by The Killers…

Not a great follow up song by The Killers really https://t.co/GmeGXE7Jzz — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) November 1, 2024

MY SIGN IS VITAL MY HANDS ARE COLD https://t.co/nH9Sp5jePd — Shaun (@StardewShaun) November 1, 2024

Here I made you this chart and handy explainer! » Lots of things in the world are garbage » Every MAGA person is garbage » Every Nazi is garbage » A huge number of MAGA people are literally Nazis and vice versa https://t.co/anIz35JNu5 pic.twitter.com/WxnBYYxC8e — Ben Silver (@thisisbensilver) October 31, 2024

Assuming a mixture of both. — Jordan Daley (@JDaIey) October 30, 2024

“Nazis aren’t garbage” —you — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) October 31, 2024

Yall are the fourth quadrant pic.twitter.com/YnQCGdLwIs — 036912.eth (@wdotbush) October 30, 2024

your use of the word “or” is extremely concerning https://t.co/7Jmt3U8YjV — No Joke Name, Just Please Vote Blue (@tonygoldmark) November 2, 2024

dream big and see all that you can be, sweetheart: ya both https://t.co/La43XdoFTF — Bernardo (@queefneyspearz) November 1, 2024

Source: Twitter/X/TiffanyFong_

Images: Twitter and YouTube.