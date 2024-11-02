US donald trump US presidential election

A Trump supporter asked “are we garbage or are we Nazis” and, well, you can guess the responses

Poke Reporter. Updated November 2nd, 2024

Just a few more long, stressful days until the 2024 US presidential election finally takes place – and until then we must take our fun where we can.

One of Donald Trump’s supporters, crypto influencer Tiffany Fong, has been very het up ever since President Joe Biden seemed to imply that Trump’s supporters were “garbage”.

This prompted Tiffany to ask:

Well, you can imagine the range of responses, many of which invoked a famous song by The Killers…

Source: Twitter/X/TiffanyFong_
Images: Twitter and YouTube.