Donald Trump had a meltdown due to a broken microphone, which bodes well for him having the nuclear codes

The US presidential election is only three days away, so the candidates’ nerves and tempers are bound to be fraught this weekend.

Which might explain why Donald Trump lost it on stage at a rally in Wisconsin – because of a malfunctioning microphone.

What is happening pic.twitter.com/YPM8eMuIaL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2024

Trump is legit having an episode on stage tonight pic.twitter.com/WbQubgqAoG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2024

When his mic seemed to stop working properly, Trump started ranting about “the stupid people” who had organised the event, complaining that he’d have to “blow out his right arm and blow out his throat” for having to hold a different microphone and to speak louder.

He then promised to come back to do another rally with “a decent” microphone – and proceeded to hit the broken mic stand with the mic in his hand.

He then asked the crowd if they wanted him to “knock the hell out of people backstage”.

Trump threatens to beat up people backstage over his mic situation pic.twitter.com/6QdvIetyOm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2024

Not even the increased amount of fake tan could mask his visible rage.

It’s a small but timely reminder of the stakes of next week’s election. But at times like this, we have to laugh alongside the despair, right?

There are so many things wrong with this man and so many people want to give him the nuclear codes https://t.co/zcqyOnrg5P pic.twitter.com/HtLZWYYDvg — Anita (@AnitaM86) November 2, 2024

First it was just words, “stupid people”, etc… Now it’s physical violence – against a mic stand! Smacking the mic stand with the mic. He is reaching his limit and somehow must make it four more days. The weekend should be pretty brutal for him… Good! — Lee L (@SokoBarre) November 2, 2024

He does realize the people he’s calling stupid who did the sound for this event are most likely from the state of Wisconsin, right? As in, the people he’s trying to get to vote for him? — Tegrity (@Tegrideee) November 2, 2024

That’s what you get for bragging about not paying your sound crew and shitting on them all the time! Can’t get through a speech without a childish meltdown. https://t.co/QgqK9Ls3Ac — John Paul Keith (@johnpaulkeith) November 2, 2024

No for real, notice how he hits the stand with the mic. No self control whatsoever. https://t.co/0oaTDwkso8 — Renee (@PettyLupone) November 2, 2024

If these people aren’t paid to cheer at nonsense…. are they in fact stupider than he is? https://t.co/JhFUTRXi1f — Ellen Hopkins (@EllenHopkinsLit) November 2, 2024

The anger on his face when he hits the mic

wow — Bella (@Beth11883576) November 2, 2024

He’s scheduled for 7-8 rallies this weekend. He’s gonna lose his shit big time by Sunday afternoon, if he’s this far gone on Friday night. — Kate Woods Walker (same name at Spoutible) (@KateWoodsWalker) November 2, 2024

The teleprompters were adjusted precisely just moments before Trump came out. https://t.co/Y2hw9tPiLS — Matt Bevan (@MatthewBevan) November 2, 2024

Trump loses all self control in response to a malfunctioning mic Also Trump: no one can negotiate with Putin and Xi like me.. — Slava Ukraine (@MartinJmcmah) November 2, 2024

It is wild to see them laugh and cheer like that when he calls people stupid. He’s not being funny or clever or even playing to the crowd at all. He’s angry. He is about to lose his temper. You see it when he hits the mic. Over what? Nothing. Scary temper. And they love it. https://t.co/ypKHXNJHBH — TRONATHAN (@JHoustonHill) November 2, 2024

His tiny white hands are quite the contrast to his orange face. pic.twitter.com/eteOOmAHk3 — GenX-Slacker (@WhiskyBirdDog) November 2, 2024

Just a reminder that people consistently say women can’t be president because of their emotions while this guy throws a literal temper tantrum over something so fucking minuscule… https://t.co/6monhzCYAK — Zach Evans (@ZachEvans92) November 2, 2024

Source: Twitter/X/atrupar