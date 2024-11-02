Politics donald trump US presidential election

Donald Trump had a meltdown due to a broken microphone, which bodes well for him having the nuclear codes

Poke Reporter. Updated November 2nd, 2024

The US presidential election is only three days away, so the candidates’ nerves and tempers are bound to be fraught this weekend.

Which might explain why Donald Trump lost it on stage at a rally in Wisconsin – because of a malfunctioning microphone.

When his mic seemed to stop working properly, Trump started ranting about “the stupid people” who had organised the event, complaining that he’d have to “blow out his right arm and blow out his throat” for having to hold a different microphone and to speak louder.

He then promised to come back to do another rally with “a decent” microphone – and proceeded to hit the broken mic stand with the mic in his hand.

He then asked the crowd if they wanted him to “knock the hell out of people backstage”.

Not even the increased amount of fake tan could mask his visible rage.

It’s a small but timely reminder of the stakes of next week’s election. But at times like this, we have to laugh alongside the despair, right?

Source: Twitter/X/atrupar