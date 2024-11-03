If there’s an award for self-owns, this all-time great is a shoo-in

Social Media self-owns

An absolute treasure trove of internet greats has sprung up from this request posted by Pop Base.

In honor of Internet Day, name your favorite Internet moment of all time. — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 29, 2024

Oh, Edith!

King Danny.

undefeated https://t.co/41zZPoCmYa pic.twitter.com/Dw9WOZ8SwY — Sooz Kempner is going on tour! L I N K I N B I O (@SoozUK) November 2, 2024

This Irish history lesson.

But this accidental self-own was just such a perfect lesson in the importance of checking your work that we had to give it pride of place.

This is the greatest and I won’t hear otherwise. https://t.co/tEzNHYIs2i pic.twitter.com/NgYl8ifxBy — Callum (@_callumstone) October 31, 2024

Let’s see what everyone thought of it.

1.

‘Jot that down for one’ is a firm favourite https://t.co/lPiusohgi2 — remand chic (@our_jesse) November 1, 2024

2.

It is magnificent. — James (@Beatlesjimbo) November 1, 2024

3.

4.

Agree, timeless. — Apple Account (@funnycnut) November 1, 2024

5.

Delaney the clown https://t.co/eDjZCaSDCF — 115 Tears , Cry more (@ragnarlothbk) November 1, 2024

6.

Every time I see this it makes me crease — Jordan Knowles (@JordKnowles) November 1, 2024

7.

I nearly fell off my chair when I originally saw this — Kev (@KevEastSports) November 1, 2024

8.

Top 2 and not 2 https://t.co/Nt7j4wdCTa — Gojo 33 (@danny_oddie) November 1, 2024

9.

So effortlessly ruthless — Liam O Cianain (@LiamO_Cianain) November 1, 2024

We’ll just leave this here.

