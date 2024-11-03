If there’s an award for self-owns, this all-time great is a shoo-in
An absolute treasure trove of internet greats has sprung up from this request posted by Pop Base.
In honor of Internet Day, name your favorite Internet moment of all time.
— Pop Base (@PopBase) October 29, 2024
Oh, Edith!
https://t.co/FbvTloIowx pic.twitter.com/6K451sTah6
— Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) November 2, 2024
King Danny.
undefeated https://t.co/41zZPoCmYa pic.twitter.com/Dw9WOZ8SwY
— Sooz Kempner is going on tour! L I N K I N B I O (@SoozUK) November 2, 2024
This Irish history lesson.
https://t.co/a2NwTfqdca pic.twitter.com/TQPuqzNEwX
— Lucy (@LMAsaysno) November 1, 2024
But this accidental self-own was just such a perfect lesson in the importance of checking your work that we had to give it pride of place.
This is the greatest and I won’t hear otherwise. https://t.co/tEzNHYIs2i pic.twitter.com/NgYl8ifxBy
— Callum (@_callumstone) October 31, 2024
Let’s see what everyone thought of it.
1.
‘Jot that down for one’ is a firm favourite https://t.co/lPiusohgi2
— remand chic (@our_jesse) November 1, 2024
2.
It is magnificent.
— James (@Beatlesjimbo) November 1, 2024
3.
Bodied that fraud. https://t.co/Jz5W1Phe0H
— ᶜʲ (@umbohc) November 1, 2024
4.
Agree, timeless.
— Apple Account (@funnycnut) November 1, 2024
5.
Delaney the clown https://t.co/eDjZCaSDCF
— 115 Tears , Cry more (@ragnarlothbk) November 1, 2024
6.
Every time I see this it makes me crease
— Jordan Knowles (@JordKnowles) November 1, 2024
7.
I nearly fell off my chair when I originally saw this
— Kev (@KevEastSports) November 1, 2024
8.
Top 2 and not 2 https://t.co/Nt7j4wdCTa
— Gojo 33 (@danny_oddie) November 1, 2024
9.
So effortlessly ruthless
— Liam O Cianain (@LiamO_Cianain) November 1, 2024
We’ll just leave this here.
— Peter Stewart (@peteristewart) November 1, 2024
