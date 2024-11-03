Entertainment funny

A r/PerfectlyCutScreams classic has somehow got people nostalgic for Physics lessons

Poke Staff. Updated November 3rd, 2024

It may take some effort, depending on how long it is since you left school, but if you cast your mind back you may remember a Physics lesson featuring an electrostatic generator, the Van de Graaff generator. It’s like rubbing a balloon on a sweater and sticking it on your head, but times a thousand*.

*not a scientific measurement.

Over on Reddit’s r/perfectlycutscreams forum – which is surely completely self-explanatory – a teacher used the entire class to demonstrate the generator’s power.

*synchronized screams*
byu/CEDoromal inperfectlycutscreams

Now, that’s a perfectly cut scream, if ever there was one.

The three-year-old post proved very popular, picking up 149,000 upvotes and well over a thousand comments.

This is the scream perfect for this sub lol.
CaseyJones7

Their souls connected at that moment.
justwantsomeme

Electric charges travel at the speed of FUUUUUUCK.
Rogueshoten

It recently turned up on Twitter/X, courtesy of Dudes Posting Their W’s.

That’s how to get the attention of the class. It even had people feeling nostalgia for school.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

As a teaching strategy, it’s not always easy to replicate.

READ MORE

The fart at the top of this roller coaster was already funny, but the reactions took it to a whole new level

Source Reddit H/T DudesPostingWs Image Screengrab