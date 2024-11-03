A r/PerfectlyCutScreams classic has somehow got people nostalgic for Physics lessons

Entertainment funny

It may take some effort, depending on how long it is since you left school, but if you cast your mind back you may remember a Physics lesson featuring an electrostatic generator, the Van de Graaff generator. It’s like rubbing a balloon on a sweater and sticking it on your head, but times a thousand*.

*not a scientific measurement.

Over on Reddit’s r/perfectlycutscreams forum – which is surely completely self-explanatory – a teacher used the entire class to demonstrate the generator’s power.

Now, that’s a perfectly cut scream, if ever there was one.

The three-year-old post proved very popular, picking up 149,000 upvotes and well over a thousand comments.

This is the scream perfect for this sub lol.

CaseyJones7

Their souls connected at that moment.

justwantsomeme

Electric charges travel at the speed of FUUUUUUCK.

Rogueshoten

It recently turned up on Twitter/X, courtesy of Dudes Posting Their W’s.

I guarantee you this was everyone’s favorite teacher in the school pic.twitter.com/oLEK7qDbe8 — Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) November 1, 2024

That’s how to get the attention of the class. It even had people feeling nostalgia for school.

1.

What a fantastic class. I would’ve paid so much more attention in physics if the lessons have been done in that kind of way. — Andy (@andyturner) November 1, 2024

2.

You always know it's gonna be a good day when your physics teacher whips out the van de graaff generator https://t.co/Bq8NPtIcKN — ZoruaZack (it's Kwaver, hi) (@KwaverKat) November 2, 2024

3.

That’s so dope! I would’ve love that class https://t.co/RweCgSQMc9 — Patti (@PattiMayo_05) November 2, 2024

4.

5.

I mean thats fun — Gulalay (@gulalayy12) November 2, 2024

6.

This is so coool! — Yiming 依鸣 (@DateYiming) November 2, 2024

7.

"Definitely the kind of teacher everyone looked forward to seeing every day!" — Salman Ahmed Mortern (@PostMorternKing) November 2, 2024

8.

Wonderful class — sunshine (@ThanhMai1033228) November 2, 2024

9.

You should've allowed them to finish their screams this is peak high school experience ngl — Anas (@anashassan2058) November 1, 2024

As a teaching strategy, it’s not always easy to replicate.

I do lessons like this as a history teacher we got pillaged by real sea peoples once https://t.co/IeIG0AhzeB — alex orlov (@alex_orlov_) November 2, 2024

READ MORE

The fart at the top of this roller coaster was already funny, but the reactions took it to a whole new level

Source Reddit H/T DudesPostingWs Image Screengrab