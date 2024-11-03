‘What are you convinced people are just pretending to enjoy?’ – 19 controversial suggestions

Life unpopular opinion

What a boring world it would be if we all liked the same stuff. But there are some things that we dislike so much that we can’t believe anyone genuinely thinks they’re a good idea – like oysters, Mrs Brown’s Boys and the Tesla Cybertruck, some might say.

Time Capsule Tales put the feelers out for people’s examples.

What are you convinced people are just pretending to enjoy? — Time Capsule Tales (@timecaptales) October 31, 2024

We know some of these may be controversial – and by ‘some’ we mean ‘all’, but let’s take a look anyway.

craft beers — g0rdy (@g0rdy4) October 31, 2024

Gonna have to disagree w this one, sorry champ — Time Capsule Tales (@timecaptales) October 31, 2024

Pumpkin spiced lattes — Unbridled Unbound (@unbridldUnbound) October 31, 2024

Roller Coasters… It's just never worked for me haha — ExoticRaccoon (@ExoticRaccoon) October 31, 2024

Freeform jazz. Always believed this. — alison bushell (@AliBushell) October 31, 2024

Tofu — Jason Langhan (@Jlanghan) October 31, 2024

Politics — Charlie Conti (@charlesconti_) October 31, 2024

Watching any new show on Netflix, Prime, Hulu, or Disney+. No way that so many of y’all are that braindead https://t.co/EpMcKLUcVD pic.twitter.com/s5ldIid3nr — J (@Blackenedlodge) October 31, 2024

Abstract art. — Brian Leitner (@Leitner2Brian) October 31, 2024

Modern art is just a tax write off for the Uber rich — Time Capsule Tales (@timecaptales) October 31, 2024

